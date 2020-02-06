Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Kumar and Karan Johar to collaborate on a project?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen at Anand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. The film told the story of a man with vertical problems who falls in love with a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. The film starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif along with Khan, but still could not create a stir at the box office.





The actor's fans have been anxiously waiting for the announcement of his next project since then. There have been multiple speculations about SRK's collaboration with Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Raj and DK in the past. In addition to speculation, recent reports suggest that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is ready to collaborate with Bigil's director, Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan's project.









Reports suggest: "Atlee is currently working with the creative writing team at Dharma Productions to develop the script. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to make sure that the script has the director's seal and, at the same time, has the attractive pan- India ".