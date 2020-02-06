Home Entertainment Series & # 39; First Ladies & # 39; with Viola Davis...

Series & # 39; First Ladies & # 39; with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama collected by Showtime

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Showtime issued a serial request to the First Ladies anthology, where actress Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in the first season.

According to THR, the anthology focuses on the personal and political life of the country's most enigmatic heroes, and the first season focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

"Throughout our history, the spouses of the presidents have exerted a notable influence, not only on the leaders of the nation but also on the country itself," said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde.

