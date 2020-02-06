Series & # 39; First Ladies & # 39; with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama collected by Showtime

Showtime issued a serial request to the First Ladies anthology, where actress Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in the first season.

According to THR, the anthology focuses on the personal and political life of the country's most enigmatic heroes, and the first season focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

"Throughout our history, the spouses of the presidents have exerted a notable influence, not only on the leaders of the nation but also on the country itself," said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde.

"First Ladies fits perfectly into the Drama wheel and Showtime politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't have more luck of having his extraordinary talent to help launch this series. "

The news comes when Davis prepares to leave the drama produced by ABC's Shonda Rhimes, How to Get Away With Murder, in the spring.