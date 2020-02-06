Serge Ibaka pays tribute to Raptors coach Nick Nurse after a winning shot for Toronto | NBA News

Serge Ibaka said Raptors coach Nick Nurse gave him the confidence that resulted in his winning shot that extended Toronto's winning streak to 12 games.

Ibaka had a triple lead with 30 seconds remaining while the Raptors recovered from 19 points to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins.

Ibaka had failed five of his six attempts from a three-point range, but he didn't hesitate when the time came to take the best chance of the game.

"He deserved it because he has been working hard on his shot," Raptors coach Nurse said.

Ibaka said a lively nurse talk inspired him to keep shooting even after he fought from an early distance.

"Nick told me in a timeout, Serge, keep shooting with confidence, just push the ball," Ibaka said. "It gave me a lot of confidence."

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka scored a season 30 record when Toronto defended itself after losing 11 with less than four minutes to play. The defending NBA champions scored the last 11 points of the game.

The Toronto closing offense was also quite good. A trio of Raptors scored in double figures in the fourth, led by 15 points from Ibaka.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors win their twelfth consecutive home victory over Indiana.

"Bad execution in the last five minutes of the game," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.

Indiana's guard, Victor Oladipo, started for the first time since returning from an injury last week and scored 13 points in 25 minutes.

"I feel like I played a little better today," said Oladipo. "I could really feel my legs under me, especially defensively."

"It's a difficult defeat, obviously, but there's a lot of basketball left," he added. "We just have to keep improving, keep strengthening and also be healthy. Everything else will take care of itself."

The Raptors lost 106-103 after Siakam's dive with 5:05 remaining, but Holiday made a three, Oladipo hit a bridge and Brogdon connected from deep to put the Pacers at 114-103 with 3:50 to go. .

Siakam hit one of the two on the line with 1:15 for playing to put Toronto within four, then forced a robbery and drove through a tray to reach 118-116 with 1:06 remaining.

The Pacers asked for a timeout and gave Oladipo the ball, but his shot did not fall, which led to triple Ibaka at the other end.

Oladipo missed a triple with 10 seconds to play and VanVleet stripped Brogdon to seal a historic victory for Toronto.

