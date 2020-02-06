Serge Ibaka achieves triple three points to win the 12th consecutive victory of the Toronto Raptors | NBA News

Serge Ibaka made the winning triplet with 30.4 seconds remaining while the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to the best 12 games in the franchise with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Serge Ibaka made three times three points with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points when the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to the 12 best games in the franchise on Wednesday night with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers . The Raptors had won 11 in a row twice before in franchise history.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 12 consecutive home games of the regular season against the Pacers. Pascal Siakam had 25 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, Terence Davis II had 11 points and Fred VanVleet contributed 10.

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points for the Pacers, who have lost three consecutive games. Doug McDermott added 19 points for the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Victor Oladipo 13 points.

The Pacers led by up to 19 points during the third quarter, but the Raptors reduced the lead to one at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Indiana led again by 10, but Toronto reduced it to three in the Siakam dump with 5:05 to play.

Brogdon's triple had Indiana up by 11 with 3:50 remaining. Lowry's triple with 1:34 remaining reduced the lead to five. The Raptors regained possession in a rotation with 1:23 remaining. Siakam made one of two free throws, then had a robbery and made a 1:07 tray for playing to cut the lead to two.

After a lack of Oladipo, the Raptors took over and Lowry installed triple Ibaka. The Pacers were arrested one last time.

Miami Heat 111-128 LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets 98-95 Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists when the short-handed Denver Nuggets came from behind to beat the Utah Jazz 98-95 in Salt Lake City.

Jokic tied his career record with his total rebounds, and achieved his triple-double room in the last nine games. Jamal Murray added 31 points and Monte Morris scored 15 for the Nuggets, who improved to 9-0 against the Northwest Division and won for the sixth time in eight games.

Mike Conley had 21 points, Donovan Mitchell scored 18 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, which has lost five straight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson added 16 each to Utah, which blew a nine-point lead in the last seven minutes.

Denver had only seven players available due to an injury and a pending change. Will Barton (right knee), Jerami Grant (back strain), Michael Porter Jr (right ankle), Paul Millsap (left knee) and Mason Plumlee (right foot) were sidelined. Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez did not play, and were negotiated with Minnesota in a four-team exchange that ended Wednesday night. The four players that Denver acquired in the deal were not with the team.

Clarkson sank a triple and fed Mitchell for an alley, Gobert had two mates, and Bogdanovic hit a runner in an 11-1 run that gave Utah an 88-79 lead with 7:08 left.

The Nuggets moved away to approach two. Torrey Craig, who finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, hit a triple, Morris scored with a short shot and Jokic exhausted a 17-foot foot to put the 93-91 with 3:58 remaining. Jokic hit a fadeaway jumper with 59.9 seconds left to put the Nuggets ahead 96-95.

After Conley missed a 13-foot foot with 8.2 seconds remaining, Gary Harris got the rebound and hit two free throws. Bogdanovic missed a desperate three-point horn attempt.

Memphis Grizzlies 121-107 Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant scored 21 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr and Tyus Jones added 19 each, as the Memphis Grizzlies crowned a busy Wednesday with a 121-107 victory on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Clarke had 18 points when the Grizzlies won the game shortly after the team agreed to exchange Andre Iguodala for the Miami Heat. Iguodala was acquired from Golden State Warriors in the offseason, but refused to inform Memphis.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points for the Mavericks, who played without scoring, bouncing and helping the Luka Doncic man for the fourth straight game due to a sprained right ankle.

Memphis won for the sixth time in its last seven games and now has 12 victories in its last 15 competitions. The winning streak of two Mavericks games without Doncic came to an end, Dallas has now lost three of its last five games.

The Mavericks led up to seven points before the Grizzlies advanced by 11 points in the second quarter and led 59-56 at the break. Memphis had a 12-0 run in the third quarter to take a 81-71 lead with Porzingis leaving the game briefly with 4:06 remaining in the period after receiving an involuntary elbow to Josh Jackson's nose.

The Mavericks missed nine straight shots from the field in the third quarter when Memphis extended their overall run to 24-3. The Grizzlies led by up to 25 points in the last quarter.

Orlando Magic 100-116 Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points when host Boston Celtics shot a blistering 56.5 percent from behind the three-point line to survive the Orlando Magic, 116-100.

Before his first appearance in the All-Star Game, Tatum led the scoring with Kemba Walker, teammate of the All-Star selection, who was sidelined with a sore left knee. Boston also did not have Marcus Smart due to a quadriceps bruise and Daniel Theis due to an ankle sprain.

However, despite playing with short hands, the Celtics took the lead in the first quarter and led most of the game.

Tatum shot 5 of 11 from a three-point range and added eight rebounds and five assists. Gordon Hayward finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Grant Williams recorded 13 points for a second consecutive outing, providing power from the bank to the exhausted Celtics on the way to his fifth consecutive victory.

However, not all the news was good for Boston in the victory. Jaylen Brown, who scored 18 points and caught five rebounds, seemed to twist his ankle in the final minutes of Wednesday's victory. He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 26 points. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic recorded double doubles, with Gordon scoring 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Vucevic finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-109 Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Schroder scored 30 points from the bank to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-103 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Schroder played an important role at the end of a tight game. His corner triple with 28.3 seconds remaining, immediately after rotation number 19 of the Cavaliers game, raised the Thunder by six. Schroder scored six consecutive Oklahoma City points during the stretch in which the Thunder saved the game in the 1:03 final.

With 3:42 left and the Thunder was up 95-94, Schroder received an offensive foul when he started driving towards the basket. Reacting to the fault, Schroder got up from the floor and ran to the opposite basket. Schroder was called for a technical foul for his reaction, although the repetition showed that Collin Sexton hit him from behind to cause contact.

The call was canceled in the review, but Schroder's coach remained, as the Cavaliers tied the game on Kevin Love's next free throw. But the Thunder quickly regained leadership on Chris Paul's pull-up bridge seconds later.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. The second-year point guard of the Cavaliers, Sexton, was hot early, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and finishing with 23 points, the team's maximum. Love added 20 points when Cleveland's losing streak extended to five games. The Cavaliers have dropped 12 of their last 13.

Phoenix Suns 108-116 Detroit Pistons

Andre Drummond made his way to 31 points and 19 rebounds when host Detroit Pistons moved away from the Phoenix Suns for a 116-108 victory.

Reggie Jackson had 25 points and nine assists for Detroit, while Christian Wood contributed 21 points and eight rebounds. Langston Galloway added 15 points from the bank and Bruce Brown contributed nine points and seven assists.

The Pistons won their second victory in three games immediately after a losing streak of five games. Derrick Rose (adductor) and Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) were among the players out of action for Detroit. Aron Baynes (hip) missed the game for Phoenix.

Kelly Oubre Jr's 30 points led to the Suns, who have lost four straight games. Deandre Ayton contributed 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, while Devin Booker added 22 points with seven assists. Mikal Bridges added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Suns led later in the third quarter, but Detroit regained the 89-86 lead by entering the fourth. A warning from Drummond and a triple from Wood gave the Pistons a 101-94 lead with 7:11 remaining.

The Suns slipped inside one twice, even in an Ayton basket with 4:43 to play. Detroit responded with a 7-0 run by Jackson, who made a triple and had an assist. A robbery and a Tony Snell dump put Detroit on top 112-104 with just over two minutes left.

Atlanta Hawks 127-120 Minnesota Timberwolves

Trae Young and John Collins produced a double double to lead the Atlanta Hawks a 127-120 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday in Minneapolis, giving the Timberwolves their 13th straight loss.

Young scored 38 points, hit six triples and had 11 assists for his nineteenth double double this season. It was the 26th time that Young scored more than 30 points. Colins had 27 points, making 11 of 19 shots from the floor, and caught 12 rebounds. It was his fifth consecutive double-double and the 14th of the season.

Minnesota was late for the Hawks and reduced its deficit to 122-117 when Josh Okogie drove for a dump with 48.4 seconds left. However, Atlanta veteran Vince Carter hit a triple from the resulting timeout with 34.5 seconds remaining to restore an eight-point lead.

Damian Jones of Atlanta added 14 points and eight rebounds, and De & # 39; Andre Hunter returned from missing two games due to a sprained ankle to score 12.

Minnesota had three players with more than 20 points, led by Andrew Wiggins with 25 points and seven rebounds. Okogie added 23 points, making 8 of 11 from the floor, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Atlanta led 64-56 at halftime, with Young scoring 20 points in the first half. The Hawks led by up to 21 in the third quarter and took a 96-77 lead in the last quarter.

Golden State Warriors 88-129 Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert scored 23 points when the Brooklyn Nets started quickly and went on to a 129-88 defeat of the Golden State Warriors in New York.

The Nets broke an losing streak of eight games against the Warriors and also won for the fifth time in seven games overall. Brooklyn was never left behind, led by up to 44 and recorded its most unequal victory in the team's history over Golden State, beating a 28-point victory on December 18, 2005.

Joe Harris added 17 and drew a maximum of the season with nine rebounds, while reserve Garrett Temple contributed 16. Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince contributed 12 each while Brooklyn shot 51 percent. Jarrett Allen caught 13 rebounds when the Nets maintained a 65-34 rebound advantage and beat Golden State by a 68-38 margin in the paint.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell received a tribute video after the first quarter and the former Brooklyn guard scored 17 on 7 of 20 shots. Russell missed all eight three-point attempts, as the Warriors shot 36.5 percent from the field and 12.8 percent (5 of 39) in three-point attempts.

The Nets reached a 20-4 lead in less than six minutes in the game and maintained a 40-25 lead after hitting seven triples in the first quarter and maintained a 68-47 lead at halftime.

Brooklyn scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, took a 78-47 lead in a LeVert hoop with 9:17 remaining. The Nets took their first 40-point lead at 113-73 on a Dzanan Musa tray with approximately seven minutes remaining in the final period.

