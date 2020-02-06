Selena Gomez admits to hugging her previous music

%MINIFYHTMLa0f5cddb6855069101062569d554251911% %MINIFYHTMLa0f5cddb6855069101062569d554251912%

During an interview with Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas, the former Disney darling also confesses feeling scared that her new album & # 39; Rare & # 39; I could have & # 39; failed completely & # 39 ;.

Selena Gomez He is impartial when it comes to his music style at the beginning of his career. At the head of the spring 2020 edition of Dazed, the hit creator "Lose You to Love Me" answered a series of questions from her famous colleagues, and shared her thoughts on something that made her shrink when she looked back at her career.

In response to the question of the music producer Finneas, the 27-year-old singer sincerely admitted: "My style of music and my style in general. It just wasn't a great combination." She added: "I am proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was such a different time that sometimes when I listen to it, I say: & # 39; Oh, no! & # 39;"

The older brother of Billie eilish has also questioned the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, "As a musician who has been acting professionally for more than a decade, what is one thing you remember in your career and love?" To which, she simply pointed out: "I would say (I love) my innocence."

In another part of the interview, Alex Russo of "Wizards of Waverly Place"He intervened in the scariest part of releasing an album after four years." That nobody would like and that my career as a singer would be over, "he confessed." I really thought that. I worked very, very hard on this album. "

"I could have left and failed completely, and then it's like, well, where are you going from here? I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that's where I would have ended up, in a spiral," Gomez confessed. "So I'm glad it's working well. But I did everything I could to make it as personal and real as possible."

When Bad bunny He mentioned his Latin root and asked if he feels he represents Latinos, the singer of "Come & Get It" replied: "Thousand percent." She explained: "I always talk a lot about my background, as far as I'm concerned about talking about immigration, and my grandparents have to cross the border illegally."

"I wouldn't have been born (otherwise). I really appreciate my last name," he continued. "I have relaunched a lot of music in Spanish too, and that is something that will happen a little more. So there are many more things that I would love to do because I don't take it lightly, I feel very honored."