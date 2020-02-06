See 50 Cent Storm outside the interview on the French question of Montana

%MINIFYHTML571738155f140f9170eb2b90c7c9294811% %MINIFYHTML571738155f140f9170eb2b90c7c9294812%

Just before he leaves the interview, the rapper & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He tells his interviewer: "Peace, my brother, do not let my inner peace disturb your inner demon."

50 cents doesn't want to talk about French montana In the interview, he prefers to leave rather than talk about his rapper partner. Rapper "In Da Club" came out of an interview with Complex when asked about his alleged fight with rapper "Unforgettable."

After some conversations about his good friend, EminemY Roddy ricch, the conversation became awkward when the interviewer mentioned the name of French. "It seems that it all started with playful jokes, it still seems that way, but what about the French?" Then the interviewer asked, to which Fiddy replied indifferently: "I really have no interest in that. There is not much to do."

Not satisfied with his response, the interviewer pressured Fiddy with the alleged incident of punches between the two rap stars. The "Power"Star denied that it happened," there is no truth in that. Would you do something like that? "Apparently he had had enough when the interviewer said" he would let it pass, "he would get up from his chair and remove his microphone." Why do you think that way? Do you think that Will Smith I would do that? ", said.

When the video came to an end, he told the interviewer: "Peace, my brother, don't let my inner peace disturb your inner demon."

The fight between Fiddy and French allegedly took place at the ELEVEN club in Miami before Super Bowl LIV. The report indicated that Fiddy hit the rapper "Writing on the Walls" on the hot spot, but the latter denied it and claimed that the spitter "Candy" left when he arrived. "Tell the people the true story. I went to the club I was organizing. Heard he was coming, he came out the back," he said. "I wish he touched me."