Secret Sardinia | NATO | Al Jazeera

The Italian island of Sardinia presents many faces to the world, from the beautiful harbors, the sun-drenched beaches and the elegant coastal villas of the super rich to the famous stunning landscape of the interior, with picturesque villages and remote villages dotted between the mountains, forests and streams. As expected, these things attract tourists from all over Europe and tourism has long been one of the main industries of the island.

But few of those visitors will fully appreciate how much of the island is prohibited for them, and in fact also for the locals. This is because approximately one third of the territory of Sardinia is controlled by the Italian army and rented as a test ground for war.

This restricted fief includes places such as Salto di Quirra, a huge weapons test ground and rocket launch site near Perdasdefogu, one of the largest bases in the European Union, and large sections of the Sardinian coastal waters reserved for use NATO for naval and amphibious. War training and kept out of reach even for local fishermen.

Inevitably, some Sardis criticize the limitations that all this imposes on them, but their main concern is not the restricted movement, but their health. In areas near the test sites, there have been high rates of cancer, birth defects and premature death. In a village, in a year, a shocking new baby, one in four, had some kind of defect. Elsewhere entire families have been beaten.

"My mother-in-law died of cancer. They cut my father-in-law's leg because she was cancerous. My father died. My sister died young of lung cancer," says Sardinian citizen Guilio Angioni. Farmers and veterinarians say that cattle grazing has also been affected, with numerous documented cases of animals giving birth to offspring with grotesquely twisted limbs.

All these cases, say the concerned locals, are a toxic side effect of the thousands of highly explosive bombs, missiles and rockets that have been tested here by European armies over the years, weapons that in some cases have contained depleted uranium , thorium and other radioactive materials, about which the authorities have been little enthusiastic.

Despite the supposed secret of the military to cover up these health problems for decades, in early 2019 formal police investigations began to shed clarity on the issue. "The causal link between exposure to depleted uranium and diseases suffered … has been confirmed at the judicial level. It is a milestone," says Gianpiero Scanu, leader of a two-year parliamentary investigation.

This film by Australian journalist Emma Alberici investigates the background to this disturbing story and the human cost of getting too close to the machinery of war.

Source: Al Jazeera