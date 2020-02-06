Second Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank: Media | News

A second Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank against the demolition of a Palestinian house, official Palestinian media said. Thursday.

Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, was killed and seven others were injured when clashes occurred after Israeli forces attacked the northern city of Jenin, the official WAFA news agency reported.

An AFP journalist saw the body and relatives mourning in a city hospital.

The raid was to demolish the house of Ahmad Qanba, a Palestinian accused of helping a Hamas cell in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

He said that Qanba had been part of a cell that carried out an attack in January 2018 in which a rabbi died.

There were strong clashes with young Palestinians who threw stones at Israeli troops, witnesses said.

The army said the forces "identified several armed terrorists who threw explosive devices and fired at them. The forces responded with riot gear."

On Wednesday, Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was shot dead during clashes in Hebron.

The increase in violence comes days after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed his long-awaited plan for the Middle East, which is considered to greatly favor Israel and has been rejected by the Palestinians.

The plan has prompted calls from Israeli nationalists for Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, and has caused tensions in the region.

The Palestinians called protests against the plan, which they said was partial to Israel.