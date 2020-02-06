Scotland's Secretary of Finance resigns after reports sent to teenagers

LONDON – Scotland's finance secretary resigned abruptly on Thursday, hours after British media revealed that he had sent suggestive messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media, the Scottish government confirmed.

According to reports, the secretary of finance, Derek Mackay, 42, sent the boy hundreds of messages, starting last August and up to this month, according to The Scottish Sun. Those messages included telling the boy that he was "really cute,quot; and inviting him to attend a rugby game with him.

Mackay, who was seen as a rising star in the National Party of Scotland, said in a statement that he had "behaved foolishly,quot; and apologized "unreservedly,quot; to the boy and his family, according to the BBC.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Prime Minister of Scotland and party leader, said Thursday morning that she had accepted Mackay's resignation.