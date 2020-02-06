Scotland's Secretary of Finance resigns after reports sent to teenagers

LONDON – Scotland's finance secretary resigned abruptly on Thursday, hours after British media revealed that he had sent suggestive messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media, the Scottish government confirmed.
According to reports, the secretary of finance, Derek Mackay, 42, sent the boy hundreds of messages, starting last August and up to this month, according to The Scottish Sun. Those messages included telling the boy that he was "really cute,quot; and inviting him to attend a rugby game with him.
Mackay, who was seen as a rising star in the National Party of Scotland, said in a statement that he had "behaved foolishly,quot; and apologized "unreservedly,quot; to the boy and his family, according to the BBC.
Nicola Sturgeon, the Prime Minister of Scotland and party leader, said Thursday morning that she had accepted Mackay's resignation.
"Derek has made a significant contribution to the government, however, he acknowledges that his behavior has not met the required standards," he said. He said in a statement, according to the BBC.
The Scottish government has experienced other scandals in recent years. Alex Salmond, the country's former prime minister, who for years led a campaign for the independence of Scotland, was charged last year with two counts of attempted rape and several counts of sexual assault. His trial will begin in March.
The Scottish Sun first published an article on Wednesday citing the child's mother and detailing numerous messages sent by Mr. Mackay to the child on Facebook, on Instagram and by text message. Mackay, father of two children, came out as gay when he left his wife in 2013.
After a series of messages, Mr. Mackay asked the boy's age, confirming that he was only 16 years old. The boy told the politician "don't try anything,quot;.
Mr. Mackay also asked the boy: "And our conversations are between us?", And then continued with "Great, to be honest, I think you're really cute."