Scotland's finance minister resigns after "teasing,quot; a teenager | News

The Scottish finance minister resigned, hours before the delivery of his annual budget, after he reportedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media.

Derek Mackay resigned on Thursday, saying he had "behaved foolishly."

Scottish Sun newspaper reported that Mackay, 42, sent the teenager more than 270 messages on Facebook and Instagram, telling him he was "cute,quot; and offering to take him to a rugby game and dinner.

The newspaper said Mackay continued to "annoy,quot; the teenager with messages, even after discovering his age.

Mackay is not accused of breaking the law.

"Serving in the government has been a great privilege and I regret having disappointed colleagues and supporters," Mackay said in a statement.

Mackay was a rising star in the Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs the semi-autonomous administration based in Edinburgh.

He had been seen as a possible successor to Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP, which advocates for the independence of the United Kingdom for the nation of 5.5 million.

The scandal occurs when former SNP leader Alex Salmond, accused of sexually assaulting women, including at least one attempted rape, prepares for trial on March 9.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in August 2018 during his attempt to clear his name.