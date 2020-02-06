Scotland vs England: Six Nations discussion points | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML96af654242d0e94ea702d2141c0819dc11% %MINIFYHTML96af654242d0e94ea702d2141c0819dc12%





From the battle of the first row to the half-turn matches, and the importance of the breakdown, here is our preview of the discussion points before Scotland vs. England in Murrayfield in the Six Nations …

Front row stakes

While Scotland's attack game in the defeat in Ireland was full of dynamism, perhaps in the front row it was where Gregor Townsend's men were most impressive.

Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson faced two British and Irish lions in the form of Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong in Dublin, but the two Scots had an advantage in scrum time and worked tirelessly in the overall game.

Scottish props duo Zander Fagerson (left) and Rory Sutherland (right) impressed greatly in the defeat in Dublin

Such a result was a change compared to previous years when Scotland's deficiencies in the pack and set-set have cost them in the games and left them behind in other nations.

On Saturday, Sutherland and Fagerson will face Mako Vunipola (on his return) and Kyle Sinckler in what will be one of the key battle areas of the Test. If Scotland can gain another advantage, or even maintain parity, its chances of victory will increase greatly.

Despite all its frustrations, the scrum remains an enormously powerful weapon in rugby: the 2019 Rugby World Cup final is the perfect example.

All eyes on half backs

A fascinating aspect of this meeting will be how the respective media are doing, with frequent conversation points on both sides.

For England, Ben Youngs, of 95 players, dropped to the bank when Willi Heinz of Gloucester enters to begin, a great call from Eddie Jones and his coaching staff.

Willi Heinz (right) has replaced Ben Youngs (left) in the middle scrum for England on Saturday's team

Heinz, who is 33 years old and only has four test caps to his name, impressed during the warm-up games of the England Rugby World Cup before playing a minimal role in his race to the final in Japan.

However, Jones has few options to choose from in his squad with respect to the nines, and with Youngs' questionable and inconsistent form for some time, he has turned to Heinz. The way he handles Murrayfield's heat will be something to watch.

Next to Heinz will be George Ford, as patron Owen Farrell remains at 12 and England deploys a double player system again, which despite the fact that Jones admitted that he should have reverted Farrell to 10 for the World Cup final … which? England is better with Farrell at 10 or with him at 12. Jones can't seem to decide at this time.

Owen Farrell and George Ford start over together when Eddie Jones chooses a dual playmaker system once again

On the Scotland side, Finn Russell is still absent due to his off-field disciplinary problems, allowing Adam Hastings to start over. The Glasgow Warriors 10 is a silky footballer and could thrive in Edinburgh.

At nine o'clock for Scotland, Sky's own Will Greenwood said this week that Ali Price and George Horne fit the mold of scrum halves that have caused England all kinds of problems in the past: to the Klerk Faf, Antoine Dupont, etc. .

Adam Hastings starts at 10 again in the continuous absence of Finn Russell

Battle of vital rupture

The last time these two teams met in Scotland, the home team made an exciting display to beat the then defending England champion 25-13 in Murrayfield in 2018.

The key conclusion of that clash was Scotland's superiority in the collapse. His last row that day consisted of John Barclay, Hamish Watson (which starts on Saturday) and Ryan Wilson, and again and again the trio combined to thwart England's attacks with turnovers and penalties, in fact they combined to force Six that day between them. .

Hamish Watson has been in excellent shape for Scotland to be vital in the breakdown

Scotland won nine turnovers during that game, and was unequivocally the winner of the match. Sam Underhill, head of the opening of England on Saturday, left the bank that day two years ago, but was unable to stop the flow of things and ended up being caught by sin, while people like Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury and Farrell couldn't stop them either.

However, in Scotland's enthusiasm for playing fast and wide in Dublin last week, its ruck accuracy was not really at the required level, since Ireland again and again managed to steal, chat on the ball and give it the return

The battle of the breakdown will greatly contribute to deciding this Test.

Curry's experiment continues

The main selection headache for Jones and his partner in this Championship was at No. 8, after the injury to Billy Vunipola's broken forearm, his fourth appearance in two years.

Despite the impressive form of the Premier League of Alex Dombrandt of Harlequins, Jones decided to leave him out of the United Nations squad of England and instead decided to switch to Tom Curry, one of the main flankers of world rugby in 2019, to first place in position number 8. time in his career.

While he was an excellent player, Curry lacked the charging power required to have No. 8 at this level in the defeat in Paris last week, while his control at the base of the scrums also lacked, as England fought to push home an advantage in that area.

Tom Curry starts at No. 8 for England again while Jones persists with the flank as a replacement for Billy Vunipola

However, instead of playing with things, Jones again went with Curry at 8 for Saturday's clash, doubling the selection decision.

Ben Earl of the Saracens is on the bench as part of a 6-2 division, and so far he is having an excellent club level season. It could well be introduced in paper No. 8 if things start to go against England.

Team news

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Nick Haining, 21 George Horne, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Chris Harris.

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Youngs, 23 Ollie Devotee.