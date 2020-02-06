Safaree turns to social networks to announce that Erica Mena is releasing her first rap song: "I can't wait for the world to see this,quot;

Days after announcing the birth of their daughter, the stars of "Love & Hip Hop,quot; Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are apparently working on another baby together … a baby with music, that is. Safaree recently turned to social networks to reveal that Erica will release her first rap song very soon.

Safaree and Erica are high after becoming new parents for their baby, but that does not mean that work stops. According to their recent social media post, Safaree and Erica have been in the studio preparing a potential success, which also marks Erica's rap debut.

He wrote this message on Twitter about Erica's new music:

"The 1 of my wifeS t The rap show will launch this Saturday at 9 p.m. and it's (fire!) I can't wait for the world to see this !!!! @iamEricaMena you are an undeniable gift ".

Those are all the details that we have at this moment about Erica's first foray into hip hop, however, the most interesting part of all this is Safaree's apparent change of opinion regarding the entertainment industry.

Just a few days ago, he proclaimed that he had "left,quot; the industry since he first became a father:

"After the birth of my daughter, I decided that I would leave the industry and hope to make the parasites happy. God bless✌🏾 REMOVED.

However, Safaree quickly followed his statements clarifying that he was just kidding:

"It's funny that I can say anything and the parasites believe it. I'm not going anywhere … Fuck you, maddaaaaaaa. I'm about to go harder than ever b4 … the bigger, the harder is coming ".

However, it will be interesting to hear how Erica sounds spitting a verse.

Roommates, what do you think about this?