Rosario Dawson says that Cory Booker's romance is & # 39; terrifying & # 39; due to its nature & # 39; wild & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

While the student of & # 39; Daredevil & # 39; she is & # 39; excited & # 39; for what you can create with your political boyfriend, he admits that the possibility that & # 39; they ask him to serve my country & # 39; It terrifies her.

Up News Info –

Rosario Dawson It has opened up on the challenging side of dating a high profile politician. Having been in a relationship with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker for a little over a year, the "Zombieland: double tap"The actress spilled in a new interview why she found her romance" scary. "

Presented in the new issue of Women & # 39; s Health magazine, the 40-year-old actress pointed out what her romance might imply. "I could be asked to serve my country," he shared, "and that scares me because I am a wild person." Despite the fear, she couldn't help looking positively at her future, stating: "We are excited about what we can create together."

"I feel a lot of life ahead. It has been beautiful to feel taken care of," continued one’s mother, who said she and her boyfriend were aiming to open community centers in underserved areas. "I've never been so close to someone. We make sure we connect. That's something I've taken for granted in the past."

On how her 50-year-old boyfriend made sure she knew he backed her, the Claire Temple of "Reckless"Shared series," Every morning we don't wake up together, he sends me a song, which means that every morning he keeps our relationship in his mind and heart for a few minutes before starting his big day. "

Rosario and Cory became public as a couple in March 2019. Months later, she talked about how this relationship felt different from her past romances. "Throughout my life, I've always felt that, even when I had a relationship, I was trying to be the center of the storm and everything was just a whirlwind out there," he said. "But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me."

In the joint interview with The Washington Post, Cory claimed to feel exactly the same way. "Look, we both, you know, have had relationships," said the former Democratic presidential candidate. "But I'm not sure if I ever gave myself completely to a relationship as much as I did with it and allowed myself to be so vulnerable."