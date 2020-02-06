Rolling Stones announce 2020 tour dates after Mick Jagger's surgery

The Rolling Stones are touring this year, a new People report revealed. On Thursday, the Stones announced that they would start a tour of North America through Unfiltered. On their Twitter account, the Stones shared that it was a new decade and a new year, and they were delighted to reveal their new tour of North America.

In addition, the band shared a video in which group members shared why they loved traveling so much. The band begins on May 8, in San Diego, California, and finally ends in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 9.

The San Diego Union-Tribune was the first to reveal that the Stones were returning to the SDCCU stadium, where they last performed in 1998, more than twenty years ago.

Fans of the iconic group know they had to cancel their tour in March 2019 after it was revealed that the leader, Mick Jagger, had to undergo open heart surgery.

Additional reports came out after the fact that Mr. Jagger had to get a new valve for his heart. A month later, Jagger announced that he was doing much better. And another month, in May, Jagger shared a video on his social networks.

Rachelle Lewis reported in June 2019 that Mick Jagger had a great opening night after undergoing cardiac surgery. The group organized a fantastic show in Chicago, where the band, including Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Jagger, performed in front of an exhausted crowd at Soldier’s Field.

Jagger said on stage that he and the rest of the band love acting in Chicago. For that reason, they decided to start the tour there, instead of Miami. Fans of the group have noticed how Jagger seems to be completely unperturbed by his recent operation.

The legendary leader dances on stage as if he were still in his twenties. As fans of the band know, The Rolling Stones are one of the most legendary groups of all time.



