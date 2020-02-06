Rohit Shetty wants to choose Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Chennai Express 2



2013 was the year that Deepika Padukone met with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan for Chennai Express and Rohit Shetty's comedy was a great success. Recently, in an interview for a podcast, Rohit Shetty was asked who he would launch if he had to make a sequel to Chennai Express. The super successful director said he would like to choose Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles.

Kartik and Sara will soon be seen in Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is currently working on her next police film, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. While Love Aaj Kal arrives in theaters on February 14, 2020, Sooryavanshi will premiere on March 27, 2020.