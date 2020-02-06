Researchers intensify efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine | China news

%MINIFYHTML61c6087454c22ad05b1f061fe77cd1d011% %MINIFYHTML61c6087454c22ad05b1f061fe77cd1d012%

In medical research laboratories around the world, scientists are competing to develop a vaccine for a new type of coronavirus that has infected more than 28,000 people and killed another 500, most of them in China.

Weeks after the virus was first detected, at least a dozen biopharmaceutical companies and academic research facilities in China, the United States and others have launched programs to find an effective vaccine against the new virus.

A scientist at Imperial College in London, United Kingdom, announced Wednesday that his team could move towards animal testing as soon as next week and then with humans in a matter of months. Meanwhile, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global partnership launched in 2017 to combat new infectious diseases, said it has launched three programs to develop vaccines and hoped to have a potential vaccine for clinical trials in 16 weeks.

Experts say that the effort to fight the coronavirus is one of the fastest responses in recent history. It took researchers over 20 months to find an experimental vaccine for the virus that caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a deadly outbreak that also originated in China and infected more than 8,000 people between 2002 and 2003.

The new virus, known as 2019-nCov, belongs to the same family as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 850 people since it was first detected in 2012.

Vaccines for SARS and MERS are still in development.

The apparent rapid progress in the search for a vaccine to fight the coronavirus, according to analysts, is due to the decision of the Chinese authorities to share information about the virus with the public. Advances in new technologies and better collaboration among researchers have also helped the process.

The 2019-nCov was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December. Within a matter of weeks, scientists in China had deciphered the genetic sequence of the virus, sharing it publicly online on January 10, a measure that allowed virologists and immunologists to start working on a vaccine almost immediately.

"We downloaded those sequences, we executed them immediately through our computer algorithm, which is what we use to design our DNA medicine, and approximately three hours later we had a completely designed DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus," said Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, one of the companies that work with CEPI on effective treatment.

"We simply take a small part of the genetic sequence of the virus and specifically use our algorithm to find reasons for the virus that we believe would be the best way to design a vaccine," he told Al Jazeera.

Inovio previously worked with CEPI to develop a vaccine for MERS and is using the candidate he produced to fight MERS as a starting point.

Unlike traditional methods that involve working with proteins or virus samples, the new DNA platform technology allows scientists to identify common elements between two viruses and alter existing vaccines instead of building them from scratch. This greatly speeds up the process, according to Inovio, and makes the resulting drug easier to produce on a scale and more durable.

"Because we are very advanced in our development for our Mers vaccine … that means we are really perfectly positioned to apply what we have learned to this new coronavirus," Broderick said.

In a statement, Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, warned that "there was no guarantee of success."

But, "our aspiration with these technologies is to bring a new gene sequence pathogen to clinical trials in 16 weeks, which is significantly shorter than where we are now," he said.

In addition to DNA platforms, CEPI partners are also looking for other non-traditional methods.

Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, owners of "molecular clamp,quot; technology, said they expected to have a vaccine within six months. In a statement, the university said it has found "promising results,quot; so far from trials targeting viruses that have caused fatal outbreaks in the past, including Ebola, Nipah and Mers.

Since then, CEPI has announced a partnership between the UK GSK vaccines and the UQ. The British drug manufacturer will provide research with access to its "adjuvant system," a substance that is added to some vaccines to improve the immune response and create stronger and lasting immunity against infections, according to the company.

Moderna Therapeutics, based in the USA. UU., Another CEPI partner, is working on a vaccine based on ribonucleic acid (RNA), molecules that instruct cells to produce proteins to prevent or fight disease.

For pharmaceutical companies, the race to create an effective vaccine offers a series of incentives. Winning the race gives a boost to the reputation, offers a sample of the company's customized technology and will generate income from the storage of vaccines by health authorities around the world.

Although the design of new vaccines is being carried out at record speed, clinical trials and regulatory obstacles mean that it could be months before a drug is safe for humans and is authorized for widespread use. By then, the outbreak could be decreasing.

However, Amesh Adalja, principal investigator of the Johns Hopkins University Health Safety Center, described the effort as unprecedented.

"I think it is a very large company, probably one of the fastest we have seen with an emerging outbreak of infectious diseases in modern times," he told Al Jazeera.

The growing diversity of vaccine programs and approaches is a sign that the international response to major outbreaks is becoming more coordinated and efficient, he said.

"There may be room for multiple different vaccines for different purposes and different age groups and different risk groups. The more different and varied approaches we have, and the larger the menu we have of vaccines, the more resistant we will be against coronavirus outbreaks in the future."

Although vaccines will continue to be a medium to long-term solution to address global pandemics such as the new coronavirus, the new technologies and methods that researchers are exploring could pave the way for use in the early stages of other outbreaks.

"Since this is really the first of the first outbreaks that really look at different approaches that are proactively tested, we can find an approach that can be used in (the future) that allows vaccines to have a measurable impact in the short term, "said Adalja.

In addition to vaccines, researchers are also studying the use of antiviral medications as a treatment. Several clinical trials have already begun with antivirals and steroids already approved to evaluate their effectiveness in the treatment of the new coronavirus.

The experimental drug Remdesivir, produced by the American biotechnology firm Gilead to combat Ebola, and the common antimalarial chloroquine have proven to be "highly effective,quot; in laboratory studies, according to scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The drug is ready to enter clinical trials in the country, Bloomberg reported.

With effective treatment of months, if not years, health authorities emphasize that public health approaches must remain a priority to contain the spread of the disease and treat infected people.

These include basic protective measures, such as washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact with infected people and seeking early medical attention in case of respiratory infection.