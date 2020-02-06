Rejection of the motion to dismiss Harvey Weinstein after prosecutions Rest Rape case

WENN / Avalon

After 12 days of witness testimony at the trial for rape and sexual assault against the producer in disgrace, prosecutors conclude the arguments urging the jury to condemn him.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers were denied a new motion for dismissal after New York prosecutors put an end to their case in their rape and sexual assault trial.

Manhattan District Deputy Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon concluded her arguments by urging the jury to convict the producer on Thursday, February 6, after 12 days of witness testimony, during which prosecutors tried to portray Weinstein as a predator serial sexual

Among those called to the stand were the star of "The Sopranos" Annabella Sciorra, who claimed that Weinstein raped her after forcing her way to her apartment in the mid-1990s, and her friend, the actress Rosie Perez, who related the conversations the two had after the reported attack.

Aspiring actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, whose accusations against the shameful movie mogul led to the criminal charges she currently faces, also gave emotional testimonies by reliving the alleged attacks that, they claim, took place in New York in 2013 and 2006 respectively.

Immediately after the prosecution rested, defense attorney Donna Rotunno asked that the entire case be dismissed, insisting that Mann's testimony, who argues that Weinstein raped her, "does not in any way show a forced act" by her client .

The request was rejected by the judge.

Weinstein's lawyers are expected to interrogate their witnesses for two days, and director Warren Leight will testify about working with Sciorra in the 1993 movie "The Night We Never Met."

It is not yet known if the same 67-year-old man will also take the position.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of serious crimes, insisting that all sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein faces life behind bars if convicted.