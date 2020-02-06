Red Lobster sells heart-shaped boxes full of Cheddar Bay cookies for Valentine's Day

# Roommates, there are few things in life that are as satisfying as eating your favorite foods, and if one of your favorite things is to eat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay cookies, you are lucky because now you can have your whole heart shaped box just in time for Valentine's day.

Let's face it, one of the main reasons for even going to Red Lobster is because you know that during your meal you get unlimited access to ridiculously popular (and ridiculously delicious) Cheddar Bay cookies. Realizing how much fans love them, Red Lobster has decided to make this Valentine's Day really memorable by selling cookies in cute heart-shaped boxes, according to @Cosmopolitan.

%MINIFYHTML64a013b22705cc350726b6dea0f31cc111% %MINIFYHTML64a013b22705cc350726b6dea0f31cc112%

As of February 10th, if you place a half-dozen order of Cheddar Bay Biscuits to take from the Red Lobster website, you can also add a heart-shaped box to place them for only $ 1. To give it an even more personal touch, you can write your name and the name of his "Cheddar Bae,quot; in the special section "A / Of,quot;.

Once you place your order, you can choose to pick it up yourself or surprise someone and have it delivered directly to the object of your affection.

However, it should be noted that this heart-shaped box, special Cheddar Bay Biscuit is only available in Red Lobster for a limited time and while supplies last, which means that considering how popular they are, you may want to Place your order before. What next

Well, we can't think of a better way to celebrate Valentine's Day!

Roommates, what do you think about this?