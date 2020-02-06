Rasheeda Frost impresses fans with a video without makeup: see its completely natural look

Rasheeda Frost impressed her fans with a video showing her completely natural look. She doesn't wear makeup, and also flaunts her beautiful natural hair.

Watch the video below and you will understand one of the reasons why she managed to become an inspiration for her fans.

‘Mama Sheeda !! Without wig or makeup, "Rasheeda captioned her video.

An excited fan said: ‘You have beautiful hair, why the wig? I love those curls, mom, "while a follower wrote:" Why do you bother with wigs and makeup, when you wake up with this look ??? ❤️ "

Someone else said: ‘And its edges still intact ❗️ Beauty and Fly at the same time cursed❗️’ and one of his fans confused Rasheeda with Ciara: ‘Rasheeda thought you were Ciara, natural beauty! ChicaBoo. "

One commenter said: ‘I never saw you in your natural way. Woohoo! Even without the wig and makeup, you're still hot! Kirk, U SHOULD BE VERY PROUD … "

Someone else said: & # 39; Wait a minute, you have all this hair, not a wig for women that drive you crazy if you use waves with all that natural hair & # 39; Cut yourself, get bald and buy some hair & # 39 ;, and a fan exclaimed: & # 39; Sis, you! I don't need to wear another wig ever !!! & # 39;

Another follower published this: ‘Natural beauty. Take your foot off your neck, little sister, "and someone else also praised her:" You are absolutely beautiful with or without her. "

Apart from this, Boss Lady recently shared a video on her social media account in which her husband, Kirk Frost, reveals a delicious meal that brought her from her Frost Bistro.

Speaking of Kirk, he has recently been involved in some fake news related to police, weapons and drugs, which were previously revealed, but his fans can relax because everything is fine and he is at home.



