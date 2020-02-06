Ranking of the 8 worst NBA exchanges of the last decade, including the Celtics and Raptors robberies

%MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906911% %MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906912%

The goal with any exchange in the NBA is for both teams to improve. Sometimes, one team wants to win now, while the other wants to lose their salary and collect future elections. Other times, two teams have players that fit better with each other's needs than their own. The exchange of George Hill-Kawhi Leonard in 2011 worked well for both the Pacers and the Spurs, for example.

%MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906913% %MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906914%

But most of the time, a team gets the best end of an agreement, in varying degrees. Some are a complete disaster for a team and alter the balance of power around the league.

%MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906915% %MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906916%

The very defamed exchange of the Thunder in 2012 by James Harden to the Rockets was not a total loss for Oklahoma City, as they finally scored center head Steven Adams. It is also questionable whether Harden would have remained willing to leave the bench for the Thunder, and if that would have caused drama. The Thunder continued to fight after changing it.

That is more than can be said of any of these trades in the last decade.

Bulls forward Taj Gibson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/fa/45/taj-gibson-ftr-010317jpg_zghhpeohkfuj1t5yati8uar9m.jpg?t=1727938585,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



8. February 23, 2017: Chicago switches to Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second round pick to Oklahoma City by Anthony Morrow, Joffery Lauvergne and Cameron Payne

With their long-term future constantly changing, the Bulls made the perfectly sensible decision to move on from Gibson, who was a free agent at the end of the season, and McDermott, who was not part of his long-term plans. That part makes sense.

The part that doesn't do it is to give up the two best players in the exchange and a second-round pick for two inconsequential rentals (Morrow and Lauvergne) and Payne, a former lottery pick that hasn't shown much in his career. It was not the first or the last time the Bulls unnecessarily threw a second-round pick. The Thunder used McDermott and that second-round pick to trade for Carmelo Anthony.

7. June 26, 2014 – Orlando redeems the rights of Dario Saric (No. 12 in general), a second-round selection of 2015 and a first-round selection of 2017 to Philadelphia for Elfrid Payton rights (No. 10 in general)

The Magic gave two future selections to climb two places to recruit Payton, who never became the elite base they imagined. Meanwhile, Sam Hinkie finished with two additional selections and Saric, the player he always wanted and could have taken the 10th place overall if Magic's then general manager Rob Hennigan had not been scammed so easily.

Former Pistons Guard Allen Iverson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e0/6f/allen-iverson-pistons-ftr-020818jpg_1h3s1s6pmnzj015uuo085jx92g.jpg?t=1983128225,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



6. November 3, 2008 – Detroit changes Chauncey Billups, Antonio McDyess and Cheikh Samb to Denver for Allen Iverson

Shortly after the start of the 2008-09 season, the Pistons sent Billups, a fan favorite and the Most Valuable Player of the End of 2004, to Denver for Iverson, or, more accurately, the nearly $ 21 million contract Iverson wins. The only season of Iverson in Detroit was a disaster: it bristled when moving to the bank and finally closed with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Billups played a key role in a very good Nuggets team that reached the Western Conference final. After Iverson's money came out of the books in the summer of 2009, Pistons general manager Joe Dumars used the buffer space to pay Ben Gordon and Charlie Villanueva a combined total of $ 90 million over five years .

5. July 10, 2015 – Sacramento switches to Carl Landry, Nik Stauskas, Jason Thompson, first round exchange rights in 2016 and 2017 and a future first round selection to Philadelphia for the rights of Arturas Gudaitis and Luka Mitrovic

Somehow, the defining movement of the Sam Hinkie era. The Kings were so desperate to download the Thompson and Landry contracts that they gave the Sixers exchange rights in their first-round pick for two consecutive years, plus another first-round pick, all to open space at the top to launch Wesley Matthews, who came from a torn Achilles.

When Matthews refused to sign with the Mavericks, they spent that money on Rajon Rondo, Marco Belinelli and Kosta Koufos, and the playoffs were lost for the ninth consecutive year.

The former guard of the Cavs, Baron Davis https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8a/9b/baron-davis-cavs-ftr-020818jpg_maz2id5ekzg01mp87b42n43a0.jpg?t=1983268801,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



4. February 24, 2011: The LA Clippers trade Baron Davis and a 2011 first-round pick to Cleveland for Jamario Moon and Mo Williams

The Clippers wanted to leave last year and $ 13.9 million from Baron Davis's contract, which was understandable. This agreement could have avoided being on this list if they had simply put the lightest protections possible in the first round selection they sent to Cleveland. The Clippers finished the season with the eighth worst record in the league, but the team finished No. 1 in the lottery, and the Cavs took Kyrie Irving in the 2011 draft.

Both over the past seven years would be different if the Clippers had kept that choice. For starters, if they select Irving, are they still making a play for Chris Paul after the Hornets deal with the Lakers fails? If they do, is Irving included in the trade? If Irving ends in New Orleans, how different is Anthony Davis's career? And if the Cavs don't have the opportunity to recruit Irving, does LeBron James return there in 2014?

The exchange of Paul, and the subsequent success of the Clippers, overshadow the myopia of this movement, but the fortunes of the Clippers could have been different if they had even placed a top protection in the selection.

3. March 15, 2012 – New Jersey redeems Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams and a 2012 first round pick to Portland for Gerald Wallace

The night before the 2012 exchange deadline, Dwight Howard unexpectedly signed his subscription exemption with Orlando, effectively eliminating the possibilities of the Nets to exchange for him. Instead, they decided to acquire veterans to convince Deron Williams to re-sign that summer.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, were falling apart and willing to sell each of their veterans in parts. The first-round pick that the Nets sent to Portland in the Wallace exchange was only protected in the top three, according to reports, because there were only three players valued in New Jersey at the top of the draft. The team reached number 6 in 2012, and Portland selected Damian Lillard, who completely changed his fortune as a franchise.

That summer, the Nets aggravated their mistake by re-signing Wallace with a four-year, $ 40 million contract that almost immediately became one of the worst in the league when Wallace's production fell off a cliff. They also re-signed Williams for a maximum contract of five years and $ 100 million when his game began to decline. But despite the repercussions of the exchange of the Nets with Portland, it was nothing compared to what they did a year later.

Former Nets strikers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/81/2c/paul-pierce-kevin-garnett-ftr-020818jpg_h1ii3t96j4of1xpvxi5801nfj.jpg?t=1983392353,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



2. July 12, 2013 – Brooklyn switches to Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace and first round selections from 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 to Boston by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, D.J. White and a second round selection of 2017

During the first five years that he owned the Nets, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov was more worried about what "HELLO (INSERT THE STAR HERE)" on a billboard would look like than the sense of basketball that had a trade or signature. Part of this was understandable: with a new arena in Brooklyn and a Knicks fan base in New York to compete, the Nets had to impress.

But in an effort to generate short-term rumors, Prokhorov and then general manager Billy King made one of the most damaging exchanges in the history of the NBA in the summer of 2013, acquiring Kevin Garnett, 37, and Paul Pierce , 36 years old. of the Celtics for four first-round selections without protection or selection swaps. This star-filled iteration of the Nets, announced as superteam and LeBron challenger, never passed the second round of the playoffs and will be remembered as one of the most expensive disappointments of its era.

King's successor, Sean Marks, has done a good job changing the franchise, and his long-term prospects look good. But after the breakup of the Garnett-Pierce team, the Nets spent several seasons among the worst teams in the league, without any sort of lottery selection, while Boston built what appears to be a longtime contender. As a result, the Nets have been the most irrelevant franchise in the league for the past half decade.

1. July 10, 2013 – New York switches to Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson, a 2016 first round selection and 2014 and 2017 second round selections to Toronto by Andrea Bargnani

As paralyzing as the Garnett-Pierce exchange was for the Nets, their motivations in the exchange of two veteran Hall of Fame members in an effort to compete in the short term were at least understandable. The Knicks' decision to give up multiple draft picks for Andrea Bargnani was indefensible and inexplicable the day it happened, and it only looked worse as time went by.

Bargnani had two years and $ 23 million left in his contract and came from one of the worst seasons of his career. It was the type of contract that, under normal circumstances, the Raptors would have had to attach a first-round selection as a sweetener for a team to take. The Knicks gave a first and two seconds for a player that was never worth it, for no reason.

To add insult to the injury: the exchange was so extensive that during the 2013-14 season, Knicks owner James Dolan retired from business talks with Toronto by Kyle Lowry because he was concerned about the perception that GM Raptors would escape again. Masai Ujiri. The Knicks have done many questionable things in the Dolan era, and this agreement is right at the top of the list.