Rangers coaches Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw receive touchline bans | Soccer news





Tom Culshaw (left) and Michael Beale (right) will be absent from Steven Gerrard's shelter

Rangers coaches Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw received touchline bans, but a disciplinary case against the club was postponed until a later date.

The rangers had to know their fate for two charges of not guaranteeing that the players and staff behaved in an orderly manner, one related to the gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent in Celtic Park, and the other by a confrontation of the band line on Easter Road. But the case will be decided later.

However, Steven Gerrard will miss his staff members from the backroom in the canoe in the next games, after Beale and Culshaw were suspended.

The technical coach, Culshaw, received an immediate one-game ban on his participation in the Easter Road incident, plus a ban on a game that will expire at the end of the season. Hibs deputy director John Potter, who was also accused of misconduct, was censored.

Ryan Porteous's challenge in Borna Barisic provoked an angry reaction from the Rangers bank

The members of the Rangers' bank had reacted angrily to a red card challenge from Ryan Porteous in Borna Barisic.

The first team coach, Beale, received an immediate ban on three games with two other games suspended. He was shown a red card in Celtic Park after disputing a late red card for Morelos after the forward received a second yellow card for a dive in the penalty area.

The Hibs have also been censored and have been suspended a fine of £ 1500 for the incident of the band line after receiving the same charge as the Rangers.

A new hearing date has not been established to decide the charges against the Rangers.