Ranbir and I are committed to that – Anurag Basu in Kishore Kumar's biopic



Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated on two films to date, Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. While Barfi was a great success, Jagga Jasoos could not create a brand at the box office. Anurag is currently busy with his next Ludo project, starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra. In an exclusive talk with Filmfare, the director talked about another interesting project that he was reportedly interested in starting. We are talking about the expected biographical film by Kishore Kumar. Reports abounded that Ranbir Kapoor had been cornered by the same.

Speaking about the project, Anurag revealed: "Kishore Kumar's biopic will happen for sure. Ranbir Kapoor and I are committed to it. But it depends on my availability and dates. Ranbir is my first choice." Well, now that the director has confirmed it by his own mouth, the rumor about the project will surely increase greatly.

%MINIFYHTML3032a8dba6062a5bd65b901e4d3a126313% %MINIFYHTML3032a8dba6062a5bd65b901e4d3a126314%