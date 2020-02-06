Raheem Sterling ruled out Manchester City vs West Ham with hamstring injury | Soccer news

Home Sports Raheem Sterling ruled out Manchester City vs West Ham with hamstring injury...

Last update: 06/02/20 8:02 pm

Raheem Sterling suffered the injury during the defeat of Man City in Tottenham

Raheem Sterling will miss the Manchester City Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday for a hamstring injury.

Sterling suffered the injury during the 2-0 defeat of City at Tottenham and faces a race to be fit for the first leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on February 26.

City will have its mid-season break two weeks after Sunday's game, which is live at Sky Sports, but then it will have a trip to Leicester, in what could be a crucial match for deciding second place in the Premier League , before the match in Spain.

Sterling, who has no goals in 2020, has started 23 of the 25 City league games this season.

City said on Twitter: "Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after the scans revealed that he suffered damage to the left hamstring. Everyone in City wishes Sterling a full and quick recovery."

