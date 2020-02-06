Raheem Sterling ruled out Manchester City vs West Ham with hamstring injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4f9884ce2644f1fdc94ab96690e9a93111% %MINIFYHTML4f9884ce2644f1fdc94ab96690e9a93112%





Raheem Sterling suffered the injury during the defeat of Man City in Tottenham

Raheem Sterling will miss the Manchester City Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday for a hamstring injury.

Sterling suffered the injury during the 2-0 defeat of City at Tottenham and faces a race to be fit for the first leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on February 26.

Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after the scans revealed that he suffered damage to the left hamstring. Everyone in the city wants @ sterling7 a full and fast recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW – Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2020

City will have its mid-season break two weeks after Sunday's game, which is live at Sky Sports, but then it will have a trip to Leicester, in what could be a crucial match for deciding second place in the Premier League , before the match in Spain.

Sterling, who has no goals in 2020, has started 23 of the 25 City league games this season.

