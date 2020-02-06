Premier League transfer window: summer deadline moved to September 1 | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3449ffd0ba17a817f9516c2ad4ec226c11% %MINIFYHTML3449ffd0ba17a817f9516c2ad4ec226c12%

PL clubs voted at the shareholders meeting on Thursday; The 2020/21 Premier League season will begin on August 8





Bryan Swanson explains why the Premier League clubs have decided to keep the summer transfer window open until September 1.

The Premier League clubs have decided to change their summer transfer window to re-align it with the rest of Europe.

It means that this summer's transfer window will close on September 1 at 5 p.m. for the Premier League clubs.

The Premier League has also confirmed that the 2020/21 season will begin on August 8.

A statement from the Premier League regarding the transfer window change read: "At a shareholders meeting today, the Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change on the closing date of the summer transfer window for the 2020/21 season.

This will cause the closing date to return to the traditional point at the end of August / beginning of September. Therefore, the closing date of 2020 will be at 17:00 BST on September 1 (August 31, 2020 is a UK bank holiday).

Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United to join Inter Milan in the summer

The clubs agreed after discussing the issue in detail at the meetings of previous shareholders. "

In 2017, Premier League clubs voted to close the transfer window one day before the start of the new season, leaving the European deadline at the end of August.

Premier League managers have complained about the changes, suggesting that it leaves clubs in England at a disadvantage with European teams that can still sign their players once the window has closed nationwide.

When the vote took place two years ago, only Manchester United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea voted against the amendment.

The head of PL, Richard Masters, spoke with SSN about the vote earlier this week

The new Premier League executive director Richard Masters spoke with Sky Sports News before the vote and said Britain's departure from the European Union could be a decisive factor in club thinking.

"One of the reasons is because the immigration system is going to change and it may be that it is the last window where freedom of movement is possible, clubs can take advantage of the longer window to make sure they have taken full advantage," he said. .

The president of Liverpool welcomes the change

Liverpool president Tom Werner welcomed the development and told Sky sports news: "We felt that the best thing for the league was to be synchronized with the other leagues and extend the window until the end of August.

"I understood the reason for (advancing the deadline), but we were very pressured to make decisions and gave an advantage to other leagues, so it is good to be consistent."

& # 39; Common sense has prevailed & # 39;

Former Stoke defender Danny Higginbotham agrees that the movement is largely positive for Premier League clubs.

"Common sense has prevailed," Higginbotham said in Sky sports news.

"Why would you want the Premier League clubs to be at a disadvantage compared to their European rivals? You want to give teams the best chance to succeed: it's obvious."

"Yes, it is a concern that players are potentially unstable, but teams in Europe have two weeks to do it now anyway. We want our teams to thrive in Europe and we want it to be a level playing field."