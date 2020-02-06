Premier League Darts 2020: Michael van Gerwen begins with a victory over Peter Wright | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML0d44c5af0713c13744a27f3f9f13c3e011% %MINIFYHTML0d44c5af0713c13744a27f3f9f13c3e012%





Michael van Gerwen began his bid for another Premier League title with victory over Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen got a touch of revenge for his final defeat of the World Darts Championship by beating Peter Wright in an exciting start to his Premier League campaign.

World No. 1 and 2 served a crowded crowd at P,amp;J Live in Aberdeen, sharing six more than 100 finals in a contest that saw both men average more than 100 until Wright hesitated in the final stages and MvG secured a 7 – 5 wins.

Just over a month after Snakebite's first world title, it was the Dutchman who took the honors, earning a first victory with his new darts to begin his search for title number six of the Premier League, and a fifth in succession, with style.

Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price fought for a draw and there was a victory for the return of Gary Anderson, while Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant stressed their graduation from contenders to title contenders with victories on their first night in the competition itself.

John Henderson fell short as the first Challenger, which means that after 10 attempts, he will fall to Falon Sherrock in Nottingham next week to deliver the guests' first victory during the opening phase of the last two years.

First night results, Aberdeen Michael Smith 3-7 Glen Durrant Gary Anderson 7-5 Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall 7-3 John Henderson Gerwyn Price 6-6 Rob Cross

Revenge is sweet for the ruthless MvG

Michael van Gerwen said he is going through a difficult time while fighting for perfection despite beating Peter Wright on the opening night of the Premier League.

The main act of the night was up to the bill, since Van Gerwen and Wright faced off in a contest that featured eight 180 and six of the 12 legs finished with huge three-figure finishes.

The heroic Ally Pally of Snakebite put an end to a race of definitive defeats to Van Gerwen, and he seemed to be in the mood for another as he advanced to an initial 2-0 lead, including a brilliant 120 to delight the crowd that gave the Welcome to your last world champion.

Snakebite 120 was one of the first highlights

But Wright lost his way, and Van Gerwen was in a relentless mood, punishing the lost darts to double on each of the next three legs to take a 3-2 lead thanks to the brilliant finishes of 106 and 120.

The couple exchanged the following five legs in the middle of a rain of great finishes, and it was the Dutchman who secured a point, covering double nine for a 6-5 lead that accumulated pressure on the world champion.

Throughout the week, Van Gerwen had the hint of a man to make amends. He has reached the final in his seven Premier League campaigns, has won six titles, including each of the last four. It was as good as his word sealing the two points with a glossy finish 106 sealing the decisive break of shot in the decisive leg.

MvG sealed the victory with the sixth grand final of the match

Anderson returns with victory fighting

A noisy crowd of Aberdeen cheered up for Hendo's masterpiece, roaring the two-time Premier League champion Anderson on stage against Daryl Gurney.

Gary Anderson admitted that he was nervous before returning to the Premier League stage with a loud Scottish crowd behind him when he beat Daryl Gurney in Aberdeen.

Flying Scotsman missed last year's tournament with a back injury, but marked his return as he passed the finish line, winning three straight stretches to turn a 5-4 deficit into a 7-5 hit at night opening.

Superchin was thrown into the lion's den in three of the first nine nights of the Premier League, Price in Cardiff and & # 39; Challenger & # 39; Chris Dobey in Newcastle and Aberdeen, 7,000 Scots made it a night to forget Derry's man.

The eighth stage was crucial, seven lost Gurney darts allowed Anderson to level off, and while Gurney backed by a 5-4 lead, the damage was already done.

The double eight gave Anderson parity and then a 12-darter broke Gurney and secured a point for Ando, ​​who hadn't finished there. He produced a spell 104 to seal the two points upon his return.

There are no heroics of Hendo while Aspinall shines

John Henderson got the Aberdeen crowd to swing again when he made his return as a Premier League challenger.

With the role of pantomime villain, Aspinall once again underlined his status as an important force in world darts, bursting Henderson's bubble with a 7-3 dominant victory over the local hero.

After bagpipes, drums and Scotland, the Brave welcomed Hendo to the stage, the Asp smiled as he delighted in the role and let his darts speak.

Nathan Aspinall claimed the biggest finale of the night

With the first four legs apart, Aspinall went through the gears to take control, a bright 170 sealed a point and although Henderson had raised the roof in a rally for a draw against Van Gerwen last year, it wasn't in 2020.

Aspinall won a fifth of six legs to achieve victory to begin his search for another TV title the perfect way, ensuring victory in his debut & # 39; complete & # 39; after the loss to Michael Smith as & # 39; contender & # 39; last year.

Durrant gets off a wheel

Glen Durrant began his Premier League campaign with a fantastic victory

After a spectacular debut on the PDC circuit last year, three-time BDO world champion Durrant hit seven of his nine double darts to beat 2018 runner-up Michael Smith 7-3.

A typically elegant 96 gave Duzza an early break in the third stage of the contest, only for Smith to answer and draw 84 for an answer of 11 darts.

After a third consecutive break, Durrant made a shot to claim the sixth leg of the night with a 4-2 lead and when Smith lost two to tie within one, Duzza went clinical for a 5-2 lead.

Smith stopped the rot by claiming a pitching break, but Duzza covered double eight to secure his first point in the Premier League, which he turned two by brilliantly drawing 191 into four darts.

Price rally for the rescue raffle

Checkout's 130 payment began a late explosion to win a draw against Rob Cross

Price and Cross made their way to the first draw of the Premier League in the final game of the night that saw both and, in the end, will leave both men happy with a point.

The first difficult stages came to life when Price forged the first decisive advantage, setting 124 for a 4-2 advantage that seemed to have broken Cross's spirit, but the opposite happened when the 2018 world champion went live.

Cross was another player who achieved a three-figure result on a night of great shots.

He staggered four legs in a row to secure a point and lead 6-4, pushing his average closer to 100 after an inspired outburst. But Price returned again. An excellent result of 130 led the Iceman to one and when Cross could not score 152 for the victory, the Welshman hit the top double to secure a portion of the loot.

Follow every week of the Premier League at Sky Sports, starting in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, as the 17 weeks of action continue every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21