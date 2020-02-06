Premier League 2020/21: season start date confirmed | Soccer news

The initial dates of the Champions League and the Europa League were also published
Plans for the 2020/21 Premier League season begin to take shape, with the start date confirmed. This is what we know so far …
At a shareholders meeting on February 6, the Premier League confirmed that the 29th season will begin on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
They also confirmed that the Day of the deadline during the summer transfer window will move again to align with the rest of Europe, and will now be in Tuesday, September 1 with Monday, August 31, bank holiday in the United Kingdom.
Champions League and Europa League confirm dates
Elsewhere, the Champions League and the Europa League have also given their initial dates for the 2020/21 competition, although they may be subject to change.
June
June 23: semifinals of the preliminary round of the Champions League
June 26: end of the preliminary round of the Champions League
June 25: Europa League preliminary round, one way
July
July 7 and 8: first qualifying round of the Champions League, first leg
July 14/15: first qualifying round of the Champions League, second leg
July 21/22: second round of the Champions League qualifying round trip
July 28 and 29: second qualifying round of the Champions League, second leg
July 2: Europa League preliminary round, second leg
July 9: first Europa League qualifying round, one way
July 16: Europa League first qualifying round, second leg
July 23: Europa League second round of qualification, first leg
July 30: second qualifying round of the Europa League, second leg
August
August 4/5: third qualifying round of the Champions League, first leg
August 11: third qualifying round of the Champions League, second leg
August 18/19: Champions League play-off round, first leg
August 25/26: Champions League play-off round, second leg
August 6: third qualifying round of the Europa League, one way
August 13: third qualifying round of the Europa League, second leg
August 20: Europa League play-off round, one way
August 27: Europa League play-off round, second leg
September
September 15/16: Champions League group stage, first day
September 29/30: group stage of the Champions League, second day
September 17: group stage, first day
October
October 20/21: group stage of the Champions League, third day
October 1: Europa League group stage, second day
October 22: Europa League group stage, third day
November
November 3/4: group stage of the Champions League, fourth day
November 24/25: group stage of the Champions League, fifth day
November 5: Europa League group stage, fourth day
November 26: Europa League group stage, fifth day
December
December 8/9: Champions League group stage, sixth day
December 10: Europa League group stage, sixth day
February
February 16/17/23/24: Champions League round of 16, first leg
February 18: Europa League round of 16, first leg
February 25: Europa League round of 16, second leg
March
10/9/16/17 March: Round of 16 of the Champions League, second leg
March 11: Europa League, round of 16, first leg
March 18: Europa League round of 16, second leg
April
April 6/7: Champions League quarter-finals, first leg
April 13/14: Champions League quarterfinals, second leg
April 27 and 28: Champions League semifinals, first leg
April 8: Europa League quarter-finals, first leg
April 15: Europa League quarterfinals, second leg
April 20 = 9: semifinals of the Europa League, one way
May
May 4/5: Champions League semifinals, second leg
May 29: Champions League final – St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia
May 6: Europa League semifinals, second leg
May 26: Europa League final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain
