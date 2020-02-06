Premier League 2020/21: season start date confirmed | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa760b925fb3c22bc090d766d229be8ef11% %MINIFYHTMLa760b925fb3c22bc090d766d229be8ef12%

The initial dates of the Champions League and the Europa League were also published







Plans for the 2020/21 Premier League season begin to take shape, with the start date confirmed. This is what we know so far …

At a shareholders meeting on February 6, the Premier League confirmed that the 29th season will begin on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

They also confirmed that the Day of the deadline during the summer transfer window will move again to align with the rest of Europe, and will now be in Tuesday, September 1 with Monday, August 31, bank holiday in the United Kingdom.

Champions League and Europa League confirm dates

Elsewhere, the Champions League and the Europa League have also given their initial dates for the 2020/21 competition, although they may be subject to change.

June

June 23: semifinals of the preliminary round of the Champions League

June 26: end of the preliminary round of the Champions League

June 25: Europa League preliminary round, one way

July

July 7 and 8: first qualifying round of the Champions League, first leg

July 14/15: first qualifying round of the Champions League, second leg

July 21/22: second round of the Champions League qualifying round trip

July 28 and 29: second qualifying round of the Champions League, second leg

July 2: Europa League preliminary round, second leg

July 9: first Europa League qualifying round, one way

July 16: Europa League first qualifying round, second leg

July 23: Europa League second round of qualification, first leg

July 30: second qualifying round of the Europa League, second leg

The St. Petersburg stadium will host the Champions League final in 2020/21

August

August 4/5: third qualifying round of the Champions League, first leg

August 11: third qualifying round of the Champions League, second leg

August 18/19: Champions League play-off round, first leg

August 25/26: Champions League play-off round, second leg

August 6: third qualifying round of the Europa League, one way

August 13: third qualifying round of the Europa League, second leg

August 20: Europa League play-off round, one way

August 27: Europa League play-off round, second leg

September

September 15/16: Champions League group stage, first day

September 29/30: group stage of the Champions League, second day

September 17: group stage, first day

October

October 20/21: group stage of the Champions League, third day

October 1: Europa League group stage, second day

October 22: Europa League group stage, third day

November

November 3/4: group stage of the Champions League, fourth day

November 24/25: group stage of the Champions League, fifth day

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville will host the Europa League 2020/21 final

November 5: Europa League group stage, fourth day

November 26: Europa League group stage, fifth day

December

December 8/9: Champions League group stage, sixth day

December 10: Europa League group stage, sixth day

February

February 16/17/23/24: Champions League round of 16, first leg

February 18: Europa League round of 16, first leg

February 25: Europa League round of 16, second leg

March

10/9/16/17 March: Round of 16 of the Champions League, second leg

March 11: Europa League, round of 16, first leg

March 18: Europa League round of 16, second leg

April

April 6/7: Champions League quarter-finals, first leg

April 13/14: Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

April 27 and 28: Champions League semifinals, first leg

April 8: Europa League quarter-finals, first leg

April 15: Europa League quarterfinals, second leg

April 20 = 9: semifinals of the Europa League, one way

May

May 4/5: Champions League semifinals, second leg

May 29: Champions League final – St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia

May 6: Europa League semifinals, second leg

May 26: Europa League final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain