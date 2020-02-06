Prank woman sends text messages to her dad "I'm going to slap you,quot; – He stops! (Video)

A woman from New Jersey is going viral because her father was forced to "stop,quot; at his job, after she sent him a disrespectful joke text message.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic language

It all started as a Facebook joke. People on social networks were asked to send the prank message "I'm going to slap TF Out Of You,quot; to their parents. A woman from New Jersey did it, and what happened next turned them both into viral sensations on social media.

The woman sent the message to her father, but he did not respond by text message. He responded in person.

The father, who also works as a Christian minister, stopped at his 23-year-old daughter's workplace and seemed ready to let her have it.

Dad came in the door and asked: "What message did you send me …?"

The daughter quickly apologized to her father and explained the "joke." He didn't seem to find the joke as funny as she.

Fortunately for all of us, the girl recorded the encounter on video and published it on social networks. As of this morning, it has been seen by more than 2 million people.

