Porsha Williams gets excited about her grandfather, Hosea Williams, a prominent civil rights activist

Porsha Williams could not be more proud of her grandfather. He is Hosea Williams, who was an important civil rights activist.

She mentioned it a lot in her social media account in relation to charitable causes, and is doing it again for Black History Month. Check out his latest post below.

& # 39; I like this! Hosea Williams, American civil rights leader and policy (born January 5, 1926 in Attapulgus, Georgia, who died on November 16, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia), was an important figure in the fight against segregation and served with the reverend. Martin Luther King, Jr., as an organizer and advanced man. He helped lead demonstrations such as the "Bloody Sunday,quot; march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, during which protesters seeking voting rights for African Americans were gassed and brutally beaten, and was present when King was killed in Memphis, Tenn. ., in 1968. # hoseawilliams # blackhistorymonth # blackisbeautiful #Rp @ osterling11, & # 39; Porsha captioned its publication.

See this post on Instagram I like this !! Hosea Williams, leader and American civil rights policy (born on January 5, 1926 in Attapulgus, Georgia, who died on November 16, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia), was an important figure in the fight against segregation and He served with the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., as an organizer and advanced man. He helped lead demonstrations such as the "Bloody Sunday,quot; march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, during which protesters seeking voting rights for African Americans were gassed and brutally beaten, and was present when King was killed in Memphis, Tenn. ., in 1968. #hoseawilliams #blackhistorymonth #blackisbeautiful #Rp @ osterling11 A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@ porsha4real) in February 5, 2020 at 9:39 a.m. PST

People are praising the man, and they also tell Porsha that she is twinned with her daughter PJ. The truth is that young Porsha looks a lot like Pilar.

Someone said: "I'm glad I was fortunate to have seen him repeatedly doing some of the things he defended in those days."

Another commenter posted this: ‘Your daughter looks like you in the second photo! Beautiful! "While someone else wrote:" @ porsha4real You and your brother look like him! "

Another follower said: "They say that PJ looks like DENNIS, but it's not TRUE, I thought it was PJ for a second," and another fan posted: "Honey, was he your grandfather? What a great man he had to be."

One of Porsha's fans said: "Girl, you and your daughter are twinning,quot;

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘Oh wow. He was born in Attapulgus, GA. that's literally right next to my hometown in South Georgia (Bainbridge). "

Another sponsor wrote that "PJ looks like his great grandfather, especially with the naked eye."

Ad

Just the other day, Porsha made his fans happy when he shared a photo with his niece, Baleigh, on his social media account.



Post views:

one