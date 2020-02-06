Pebble beach? TPC Sawgrass? Vote for the best pair three in golf | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLbbd5d3d3b469361271eca399851cb60211% %MINIFYHTMLbbd5d3d3b469361271eca399851cb60212%





Pebble Beach is one of three fields used in the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2020 golf calendar visits some of the most iconic pair-three holes, with this week's AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am featuring a pair of notable competitors.

The California field has the seventh, where players hit from an elevated tee on a small green protected by bunkers and the Pacific Ocean, while the water also protects the 17th green that became famous for Tom's chip-in Watson during the 1982 US Open.

TPC Sawgrass and the Players Championship have 17 and their Island Green as their outstanding hole, while Augusta National has 12 – nicknamed Golden Bell – as the central section of its notorious Amen Corner.

Rory McIlroy won The Players at TPC Sawgrass in 2019

The place of the Masters also has 16, where Bryson DeChambeau made a hole in one during the final round of the opening of last year's main year, with the 16th hole in Royal St George & # 39; s, home of this year's Open , another memorable pair Three.

Royal Troon hosts this year's British Women's Open, live on Sky Sports, and has the & # 39; Postage Stamp & # 39; for its eighth hole, while the 17th hole in Whistling Straits, the place of the 2020 Ryder Cup, has Lake Michigan surrounding one side of the green.

The Amateur Championship is held at Royal Birkdale this year, where the famous Jordan Spieth made a birdie in par-14 on his way to raise the Claret Jug in 2017, while the Mount Juliet place of the Irish Open boasts the third as the best of his three pairs.

