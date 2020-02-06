Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Phil Mickelson proud to drive & # 39; stallion & # 39; | Golf news

By Ali Stafford
Phil Mickelson was delighted with another great performance from the tee after being four strokes from the initial advantage in the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The defending champion made birdie in his last three holes at Spyglass Hill, one of the three fields used in the event, to publish an opening round 68 and keep in touch with Nick Taylor.
Mickelson arrived in California after a third draw in Saudi Arabia last week, his best performance in a year, with 49 years of age encouraged to continue with his recently recovered form.
"I drove him like a stallion and hit almost every street," Mickelson said. "When you do it, you can be aggressive and chase it."
"The fact that I did not take advantage of those opportunities was disappointing, but I feel I can continue to conduct it that way and, if I do, I will fix my iron game and roll more birdies.
"I let a lot of shots slip in the middle of the round. I was very tentative with my pace because the greens were pretty fast and I just wasn't aggressive enough in the greens, but I shot a four under the round pair and it won't make me hurt ".
Taylor made a birdie in his last two holes to close a 63 free of imperfections on the Monterey Peninsula and open a two-shot lead, with Patrick Cantlay in a part of the second after a 66th opening round at Spyglass Hill.
"I played really well," Cantlay said. "I handled the ball well and had many short irons in the greens. In general, I played very well, made some putts and I am very happy with the start."
"I feel safe and comfortable with the game. I really like it around here. I've played the tournament several times, so going back to the golf courses is easier than seeing them for the first time and I like it here, so it's all good. "
