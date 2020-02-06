Patriotism is racist | U.S

%MINIFYHTMLd1aaf75f16e09bd922174396a33e4f8011% %MINIFYHTMLd1aaf75f16e09bd922174396a33e4f8012%

In April 5, 1976, a white teenager swings a flagpole With the American flag on a black man in Boston. Joseph Rakes, 17, was in a protest against bus transportation: the city's attempt to accelerate the desegregation of schools. The man who was bleeding at the other end of the flagpole was the 29-year-old lawyer and civil rights activist Ted Landsmark.

Landsmark found himself in the unfortunate position of being a black man between a racist and the country that the racist loves; the country over which he appointed himself sentry. The rakes pushed the entire body of the black man across America to put the rights of blacks on the heel, rid their city of black resistance and maintain white supremacy.

Liberals are quick to exclude countless men like Rakes from their patriotic account who have managed to maintain love for their country and violence against blacks in the same embrace. Racists are not patriots, according to their story. If Rakes thought his love for his country and his racial hatred were compatible, he was wrong. "True patriotism," they argue, requires a love for Americans; all americans

Bad patriotism, they say, is the minute hand, forces immigrant women detained Drink from toilets. Good patriotism is the bureaucrats that prevent entry and ensure orderly deportation.

The bad patriotism is that the colonists trample the world with the melody of Rule, Britannia! Good patriotism is praised when brave and uniformed men and women launch drone attacks at poorly equipped "insurgents,quot; teenagers who find themselves without armor in the face of the invisible terror in the sky.

"True patriotism "and,quot; good patriotism "are little enthusiastic attempts to launder xenophobia and ethnocentrism. It legitimizes discrimination against foreigners for their strangeness. Good patriotism believes that the country is rolling hills and blowing wheat fields and not occupation of natural space, not an institution that declared itself the "Country of the White Man,quot; where "he (black) had no rights that the white man should respect".

For the patriot, the whole story is revisionist history. the Constitution it becomes a document that has always kept inside a promise of freedom that should be perfected and extended outward, generation after generation. It is not the model for a democratized white supremacy, despite how his project was finally developed. The slavery of George Washington and the search for Ona Judge It was simply an unfortunate supervision by a man who was otherwise committed to the pursuit of freedom.

Good patriotism can imagine that racism is peripheral to the institution of the country because good patriotism is racist. The lives crushed under the wheels of the tractor of a founded country always matter less than the political wanderings of men in the driver's seat.

Patriotism in imperialist countries and settlers – Despite the labor-intensive attempts of liberals to disinfect their colony – it is racist. It is racist in all countries, but it is especially racist in colonizing countries. It is a famous devotion to the act of seizing land from indigenous peoples. The country of the settler does not exist. It is an act of dispossession repeated day after day that, if not interrupted, produces the illusion of being a home.

The conservative patriot, who faces a country with an ethnically imperfect cleanliness, is called to look at the indigenous people who remain as objects of hate, an enemy population or, at least, the inconveniences of an era before the settlement.

He stops the Palestinian at the door of her rights, making reference to the State-Nation Law That assures him that the country was only for his race. He rushes to help strip the Muslim of her protections, erases it mosques in India or she memory in China to cleanse society of cultures that have been forced to foreigners. If he is indigenous himself, he assimilates himself completely and, as a self-proclaimed ambassador, places indigenous cultures around the neck of the state as a garland.

Without exception, under each act of extreme right-wing violence, you will discover a patriotic feeling. There is no extreme right-wing anti-immigrant activist in Europe, America or South Africa who does not consider himself the fifth essence of patriotism. And they are not wrong.

The good patriot denies his bad patriots. meThe very nationalist-racist assault is out of place for the nation, they say. It is "anti-American." It is not American, even when the American flag is used as a weapon.

When pushed to face the violence of a bad patriot, liberals suddenly adopt the argument of activists for gun rights: patriotism does not& # 39;Don't kill people; People kill people. Each attack is committed by racist and wrong actors who have perverted true patriotism with their prejudices and prejudices.

But ask them why a human being should be judged not by the content of his character but by the coordinates of his birth. Ask them why the location of one on the side of an arbitrary border should be the only decisive factor in knowing if they should be loved and endowed with privileges or stay away.

Ask them and shut up. Or they murmur "that's the way it is,quot; in a low voice, although with less conviction than those who argue that blacks must remain in captivity because it was what God intended. Patriotism calls the patriot to suspend the recognition of the equality of non-citizens and to consider their presence with suspicion, if not with anger. It is a cult of exclusion.

In our current moment of imperialist excitement, patriotism is not above gathering a defense for murder. American journalists, politicians Y presidential candidates dust off his most rhetoric of rhetorical inventions: "American blood,quot; and, in concert, declare that Qassem Soleimani had "American blood on his hands,quot;, to calm the discomfort with murder made outdoors.

Human blood is nationalized when foreigners are signaled by death, but is stateless when the police take them out. Whatever American blood, it certainly does not spring from a black woman who, it is said, was looking for her mobile phone. No officer takes the bodies of black men to their mothers with shots in coffins wrapped in the flag; they are more likely to be left on the street.

The argument against which patriotism can sometimes achieve some social good is no stronger than the argument that white supremacy encourages white men to be good fathers. Patriotism decides what kind of people deserve to be treated well and who should be denied privileges because of nothing but who they are. TCounteracting that there are good patriotisms and that they should not be confused and discarded with the bad ones is also not convincing.

All good that inspires patriotism is, if nothing else, discriminatory. It is discriminatory by definition. And this includes all patriotisms, including those believed to be anti-imperialist. It is difficult to imagine a country without a population that is not trying to escape from the dominant dominance of the state. What Nasser-inspired anticolonial nationalism has not called black Iraqis, black libyans, black moroccan, black palestinians "hayawan,quot; (gross) from the side of his mouth?

Ted Landsmark was not the first black person to be crossed by a country. He was not the first to be covered in blood by a man who thought he was not white.The bleeding was equivalent to the national defense. I am not the only black tourist who has turned the corner into a flag-covered neighborhood and knows immediately that I was not safe.

I know about Colonial Marines, black and fugitive freedmen who burned Washington on the ground at a sight that so distressed a patriot who wrote the words that would become the anthem of the United States: "No shelter could save the wage earner and the slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave. And the flag crashed in triumph is stirred … "I know that is hidden in the national anthem of the United States It is a threat of racial intimidation; A hate crime. I know that the flag that led to Ted Landsmark still requires blacks a cap and a sign of deference.

If that is not the case expels black teenagers from school Y star athletes from the countryside No, I am not a patriot. I am one of the hundreds of millions of black people who are victims of patriotism. No appeal to documents or foundational ideals of neutral race, without revisionist claim of a imperfect but perfect union documents about the fact that Thomas Jefferson owned a slave. And while the father's founding slaves are footnotes in patriotic accounts of white supremacy of history, they are the whole story in mine.

Patriotism is racist.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.