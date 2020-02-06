Oscars 2020: See E's fashion predictions! For Margot Robbie and more!

The Oscars have as much to do with fashion as with cinema!

In this preview clip tonight Oscars: the internal guide of E! special news, Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh It is helping us predict what some of our favorite celebrities will wear when they reach the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards this Sunday.

Walsh brings with her some "very glamorous friends,quot; to help model several couture dresses in which she imagines the best Hollywood actresses posing. "I think, in general, people want to have fun this year," Walsh tells E! News & # 39; Jason Kennedy Y Ireland Lim. "There is so much garbage in the rest of the world, why not just have fun, embrace beauty, embrace the unexpected?"