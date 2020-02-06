Oscars 2020: See E's fashion predictions! For Margot Robbie and more!

The Oscars have as much to do with fashion as with cinema!
In this preview clip tonight Oscars: the internal guide of E! special news, Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh It is helping us predict what some of our favorite celebrities will wear when they reach the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards this Sunday.
Walsh brings with her some "very glamorous friends,quot; to help model several couture dresses in which she imagines the best Hollywood actresses posing. "I think, in general, people want to have fun this year," Walsh tells E! News & # 39; Jason Kennedy Y Ireland Lim. "There is so much garbage in the rest of the world, why not just have fun, embrace beauty, embrace the unexpected?"
The first bright two-piece look that Walsh sees Little woman star Florence Pugh wearing Walsh describes the skirt combo as very "fashion girl, young, just out of the door "with,quot; a small leg action ".
The following is a "divine number,quot; that the stylist sees. Margot Robbie "This is very old Hollywood but also young, modern and fresh," Walsh said of the white dress with feather details.
So, in which Oscar-winning star Walsh imagines the latest vanguard look? Watch the clip to find out!
To see our predictions about which movies will win this Sunday and more firsts of the 2020 Academy Awards, see E! Oscar: inner guide Special tonight at 10:30 p.m.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.