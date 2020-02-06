NYPD says that the official viral video that pushes a teenager out of the subway station does not show the entire incident (EXCLUSIVE)

TSR Exclusive: Roommates, many people were outraged after a video of a woman from the New York Police Department pushing a minor who appears to be a minor from a subway station in Brooklyn went viral.

Many of those who watched the video labeled the incident as a clear abuse of power by the officer and even suggested that the officer had intimidated the teenager. You can watch the video below:

There were conflicting reports about why the girl was removed from the subway and now, New York police have published a statement obtained by The Shade Room that says the video does not show the entire incident.

"The video published on social networks did not record the entire incident, specifically it did not show the female attempt to jump over the turnstile without paying the fee," said Lt. John Grimpel. “As a result of this action, the officer approached the woman and told her to enter the system correctly by sliding a MetroCard. He was asked several times to pay the fare, which he refused and was physically removed from the Transit System. No citation was issued in this regard. "

Some still feel that the officer's actions were inappropriate for the situation in question and did not require the officer to make physical contact with the young woman. What do you think, Roomies?