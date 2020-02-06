No So Sleepy declared for Betfair Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML283cc30f38bcffd3bc9af94220f0fce611% %MINIFYHTML283cc30f38bcffd3bc9af94220f0fce612%





Not So Sleepy – declared for Betfair Hurdle

Not So Sleepy has been declared among a maximum field of 24 at Betfair Hurdle in Newbury.

Hughie Morrison had been undecided about whether to lead the eight-year-old boy, who has slight problems after a successful Flat career.

He won his last opening at Ascot for nine lengths with a low handicap mark; However, despite a 17-pound increase, he has been at the top of bets ever since.

Morrison expects his position to become a Champion Hurdle contender.

In an open year for Cheltenham's masterpiece, Saturday's big drawback victory, for which he would also earn a £ 100,000 bonus, would put him on the list.

Gumball will have the greatest weight for Philip Hobbs, who also runs Oakley and Zanza.

The owner Terry Warner will depend on Gumball, with his Elixir De Nutz, one of only two not declared in the five-day stage, along with Nick Gifford's Didtheyleaveuoutto.

Never Adapt by Nicky Henderson will try to increase his coach's good track record in the race, along with Mill Green.

Nigel Twiston-Davies directs two novices. Rossington Main winner Stolen Silver and Sir Valentine.

Paul Nicholls is another with multiple possibilities, thanks to Pic D & # 39; orhy, Ecco and Tamaroc Du Mathan, while Evan Williams has declared Mack The Man and Quoi de Neuf.

Phil Kirby, fit, sends Whoshotthesherrif from the north, while there is a trained runner in Ireland, Ciel De Neige by Willie Mullins, ridden by Aidan Coleman.

Harambe, Thebannerkingrebel and Lightly Squeeze are others in the mix.