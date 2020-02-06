Nicki Minaj wishes to have closed hell in the middle of Meek Mill's Twitter war

Yes Nicki Minaj I could do it again, I probably wouldn't have gotten involved in that Twitter war with meek mill.

The 37-year-old rapper talked about her public fights during a question and answer session at Pollstar Live! conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday.

The issue came up after the "Super Bass,quot; star was asked to give some advice to developing artists.

"Keeping an eye on the bigger picture is what I would say," he said, Variety. "If I had to do it, I would have done everything again and kept my mouth shut. Turn off my music and shut up."

After the interviewer Irving Azoff, jokingly asked Minaj if he had done any tweets today, the celebrity joked that he was going to use the "old hacking excuse."

"Listen, it never fails," he said, according to the media. "Every time I do it, five minutes later, I wonder, why the hell did I …? Every time. But it's a good lesson to know how to master your anger and your emotions. So, every time I do that, I like to talk in my head, like, & # 39; OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have done that. You learned your lesson again & # 39; how many times did I learn that lesson? Then, I gave that talk today, sir. " .