Nicki Minaj wishes to have closed hell in the middle of Meek Mill's Twitter war

Yes Nicki Minaj I could do it again, I probably wouldn't have gotten involved in that Twitter war with meek mill.
The 37-year-old rapper talked about her public fights during a question and answer session at Pollstar Live! conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday.
The issue came up after the "Super Bass,quot; star was asked to give some advice to developing artists.
"Keeping an eye on the bigger picture is what I would say," he said, Variety. "If I had to do it, I would have done everything again and kept my mouth shut. Turn off my music and shut up."
After the interviewer Irving Azoff, jokingly asked Minaj if he had done any tweets today, the celebrity joked that he was going to use the "old hacking excuse."
"Listen, it never fails," he said, according to the media. "Every time I do it, five minutes later, I wonder, why the hell did I …? Every time. But it's a good lesson to know how to master your anger and your emotions. So, every time I do that, I like to talk in my head, like, & # 39; OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have done that. You learned your lesson again & # 39; how many times did I learn that lesson? Then, I gave that talk today, sir. " .
These tweets were not the only ones that made headlines. In September, Minaj tweeted that he had "decided to retire." However, since then he made it clear that he does not move away from music.
"Once again, once again, again when I shouldn't have had social media on my phone," he acknowledged. "And that's why in the last few months I haven't had social media on my phone. Recently I put it back on my phone and I'm about to remove it."
He then encouraged his viewers to also take a break from their social channels.
"Have you noticed that when you disconnect social networks from your phone, you, as a person, feel happier or more at peace?" she asked. "You should really try, I promise. Because it is too much of nonsense and nothing and look at what everyone else is doing and compare to people when they are having a great life. They are having a great crazy life." . People did not wake up this morning. We are fine. And then we go to social networks and get depressed. "
According to reports, he concluded this thinking by saying that "social networks are a tool,quot; and that "it may be your best friend or your worst nightmare."
In addition to talking about social networks, Minaj reflected on his music catalog.
"I wish I had never recorded & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; I like the video but ugh," he said. "My first solo song on Billboard was & # 39; Your Love & # 39;. To this day, I hate that. I like the video, but I hate the song. I can go on and on. I hate‘ Starships. " I mean, like, "Are spaceships destined to fly?" I was like, why did I do that? "
She also talked about her relationship with her husband. Kenneth Petty after an assistant asked how he maintains his confidence.
"The truth of the matter is that I don't have as much confidence as people think … I am quite the opposite," Minaj said, Variety. "I really am. But lately I think what has changed most in my life … when you marry someone who lifts you up, every time I am depressed, I feel I can have a conversation with my husband and it will only take me to where I need to be mentally, it has been a great force in my life, I have known him since I was 17 years old and I think I feel a level of comfort with him that I had not felt before, just being myself and sharing who I am He has seen my minimum and I don't have to walk with makeup at home. It can only be me. "
While he reportedly added that "a man is not needed," he also said that "there is no greater feeling in the world,quot; than having a partner that "lifts you up."
There was also a touching moment when asked about the delay Kobe Bryant.
"I can't imagine what his wife feels: losing her husband at such an early age, but also her son," she said while crying. Then he added: "We love you, Kobe and his wife, his family and friends, we are praying for you."
