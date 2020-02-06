Nicki Minaj says he regrets his explosive back and forth with Ex Meek Mill – "I played myself!"

%MINIFYHTML5d8c30fcdab67381f1329b5a1ff7403e11% %MINIFYHTML5d8c30fcdab67381f1329b5a1ff7403e12%

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill had a round trip explosive on social media, but now it seems that the ceremonies teacher regrets having beaten her ex out of anger and believes it is something she should work on. However, that does not mean that it will eliminate those tweets.

A few hours after the drama with Meek on Twitter, Nicki admitted that she was to blame to some extent, for that.

%MINIFYHTML5d8c30fcdab67381f1329b5a1ff7403e13% %MINIFYHTML5d8c30fcdab67381f1329b5a1ff7403e14%

That way she expressed it was that she "played,quot; herself!

%MINIFYHTML5d8c30fcdab67381f1329b5a1ff7403e15% %MINIFYHTML5d8c30fcdab67381f1329b5a1ff7403e16%

While attending the Pollstar Live conference in Beverly Hills, he told the audience that he regrets his exchange on the social media platform.

As you know, Nicki accused her ex of being "obsessed,quot; with her and continuously attacking her husband, Kenneth Petty.

That was only the beginning since Meek clapped and lowered everything.

About this, he joked with fans in the event that ‘I was hacked. I was hacked this morning, guys! Do not believe anything you saw. The good old trick excuse. Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I wonder, why the hell did I …? Every time. But it is a good lesson to know how to master your anger and emotions. So every time I do that, I like talking to myself in my head, like, well, you played yourself, you shouldn't have done that. "

Then he told his interviewer, who is also his manager, his manager Irving Azoff: learned You learned your lesson again. How many times did I learn that lesson? So I gave that talk today, sir.

Of course, she only really regrets acting on impulse and anger, but that does not mean that she still does not believe that what she said is true.

Ad

As a result, he does not intend to delete the tweets.



Post views:

0 0