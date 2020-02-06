Nicki Minaj regrets fighting Meek Mill on Twitter: I've learned my lesson

%MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f11% %MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f12%

Wenn

During a session of Q & # 39; n & # 39; A at the Pollstar Live conference, the rapper of & # 39; Bang Bang & # 39; She jokingly said she didn't write and posted the tweet herself because & # 39; she was hacked this morning & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Nicki Minaj made many people talk when she was involved in a Twitter war with her ex meek mill. Now that she has calmed down, Trinidad's master of ceremonies apparently regretted having done that on the microblogging site and promised herself that she would not repeat the same mistake ever again.

He addressed his infamous round trip with Meek when he sat down for an hour-long question and answer session at the Pollstar Live conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, February 5. When asked about meat, Nicki replied jokingly: "That was … I was hacked! They hacked me this morning, guys. Don't believe everything they saw. Good piracy problems."

%MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f13% %MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f14%

Getting a little serious, the hit creator "Starship" continued: "It just happened. Listen, it never fails every time I do it. Do you know what I mean? Every time." Then he said he took his recent problem with Mill as a lesson to control his anger and emotion and scolded himself: "Okay, you played yourself, you shouldn't do that. Learn your lesson again." Nicki added: "So I got that talk today, sir."

%MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f15% %MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f16%

<br />

Meek and Nicki hit their heads once again after Meek was caught taking photos that made fun of her husband Kenneth Petty. In response, she called her ex-clown and hid her sense of fashion. She also accused him of domestic violence while he dragged her by her brother's "rapist" lawyer.

Nicki responded by suggesting that her brother was innocent and that the rapper was a plot of his then wife to blackmail her. Meek also denied the accusations against him and warned future interviewers not to ask questions about Nicki when he goes out to "press for my new album! There are no demon tricks."

His enmity became better as fellow rappers MoneyBagg Yo Y 600Breezy He chose sides. While the first hit Meek in a cryptic message, Breezy surprised the Internet by saying he knows someone who could kill Kenneth. However, the latter denied having posted the tweet and claimed that his account was hacked.