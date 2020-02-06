Nicki Minaj provokes a new outrage when he denies saying that he did not disrespect Rosa Parks

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; He says he doesn't care and that he has no plans to address the controversy surrounding his problematic lyrics by Rosa Parks in the new song called & # 39; Yikes & # 39 ;.

Nicki Minaj He doesn't care about the controversy surrounding his new song "Yikes." She is accused of disrespecting the civil rights icon. rosa Parks, but has no plans to explain.

On February 3, a day before what Parks' birthday would have been, he released a fragment of the song with the lyrics: "All of you, Rosa Parks / Uh oh, raise your ass."

Sources connected with the rapper "Pink Friday" previously stated that he did not want to disrespect the activist who defiantly remained seated when asked to give his seat to a white passenger in 1954. The sources also said that the moment was just an unfortunate coincidence. .

However, Nicki denied making such comments. "I never said this," he wrote in his Instagram story. "I had no idea someone was angry. I don't care. #Yikes."

His comments added fuel to criticism. "You know it's sad when black people don't even care about black people in the month of black history," he lamented. Another commented: "At one point she claims to be a victim, and then doesn't care." Another added: "Madam, we don't care if you cried to be beaten. # YIKES."

Meanwhile, a different person mentioned his brother's legal problems: "I mean, what else did you expect from an apologist for the rape? The bar was already low, so I'm not surprised at anything this woman does. Ignore her It's free".

His fans rushed to jump in his defense. One said: "Everyone so sensitive now. The lyrics of the Nicki Minaj Rosa park are not so scandalous." Another said: "It doesn't matter, you will always be angry with her."