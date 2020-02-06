Nick Saban rips reporter: "Do you take math?"

Nick Saban only had a few positions in the roster to fill National Signature Day after signing 22 players in December during the early signing period of college football.
Despite the (expected) lack of activity during the day, the Alabama soccer coach was still very busy. A journalist discovered that the hard way during the press conference of Saban's National Signature Day on Wednesday.
"Today was not a very busy day for you in terms of signatures," the reporter told Saban. "Is that what you expected and how do you feel you addressed your remaining needs?"
Nick Saban replied:
“Do you take math? Do you have math class? Did you learn to add when you had math class? How do 22 and three make 25? I mean … Is that what we expected? That we could only sign three types. That is what we expected based on mathematics.
“But it was a very busy day, of course, because the calendar went ahead. Aight, so I spend all day today, and we spend all day today, really on recruiting next year. Makes sense?
“So I think I talked to 22 boys today, and I think I talked to 14 boys yesterday. Aight, so I was very busy. In fact, at the end of today, I was stuttering on the phone and I had trouble speaking clearly, so that was how busy I was. "
Alabama ended National Signature Day with the second recruitment class behind Georgia, according to the composite ratings of 247Sports.