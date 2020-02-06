Nick Saban rips reporter: "Do you take math?"

%MINIFYHTML666e499a72380bf4e9712e8a7c65b06e11% %MINIFYHTML666e499a72380bf4e9712e8a7c65b06e12%

Nick Saban only had a few positions in the roster to fill National Signature Day after signing 22 players in December during the early signing period of college football.

%MINIFYHTML666e499a72380bf4e9712e8a7c65b06e13% %MINIFYHTML666e499a72380bf4e9712e8a7c65b06e14%

Despite the (expected) lack of activity during the day, the Alabama soccer coach was still very busy. A journalist discovered that the hard way during the press conference of Saban's National Signature Day on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML666e499a72380bf4e9712e8a7c65b06e15% %MINIFYHTML666e499a72380bf4e9712e8a7c65b06e16%

"Today was not a very busy day for you in terms of signatures," the reporter told Saban. "Is that what you expected and how do you feel you addressed your remaining needs?"

MORE: The Alabama 2020 recruiting class faces real pressure for Crimson Tide to return to No. 1

Nick Saban replied:

“Do you take math? Do you have math class? Did you learn to add when you had math class? How do 22 and three make 25? I mean … Is that what we expected? That we could only sign three types. That is what we expected based on mathematics. “But it was a very busy day, of course, because the calendar went ahead. Aight, so I spend all day today, and we spend all day today, really on recruiting next year. Makes sense? “So I think I talked to 22 boys today, and I think I talked to 14 boys yesterday. Aight, so I was very busy. In fact, at the end of today, I was stuttering on the phone and I had trouble speaking clearly, so that was how busy I was. "

Alabama ended National Signature Day with the second recruitment class behind Georgia, according to the composite ratings of 247Sports.