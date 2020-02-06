Nick Lachey's wife insists that he is & # 39; giving facts & # 39; when he said he never sent a gift to Jessica Simpson

Vanessa Minnillo insists that she did not lie when she is criticized for saying that she never sends any gifts to her husband's ex-wife despite Jessica Simpson's claims to the contrary.
Nick Lachey& # 39; wife Vanessa Minnillo She has responded to a fan who called her at the moment "super awkward" in an interview when she denied sending her husband's ex-wife Jessica Simpson a gift.
The incident occurred when Vanessa and Nick sat down to talk with "Today"Hosts Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush earlier this week when asked about Jessica's new book.
At one point, Hoda revealed that Simpson told her that she and Vanessa are on such good terms that the Lacheys once sent her a gift, a show that the actress quickly knocked down.
"I don't even have your address!" Vanessa said.
The moment quickly went viral and led actress Vanessa to be attacked by numerous Jessica fans on social media, including one who wrote: "Does anyone else catch @VanessaLachey denies having done anything good for @JessicaSimpson on the show? today? I feel that that was 10,000 percent is not necessary … and very uncomfortable. "
Reluctant to accept that criticism, Vanessa replied: "Should I have pretended to give it? Dang. Can we do something and I will tell you it was a large and beautiful basket? (Winking)" Sorry, that's what you think, I just wanted To be honest. That is all. But the gift sounds lovely! "
Then he added: "Really … I think it is strange to accept credit for something you did not do or did not give. It is even more strange to mention something so random. Just give facts. I wanted to make sure we were sincere."