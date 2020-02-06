Nick Kroll has a totally average penis, in case you're wondering

Nick Krollhave a Big Mouth When it comes to talking about your body.
During an appearance on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Big Mouth creator, writer and star joked about being a late bloomer and how everything has been fictitious for his Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series.
As with all the characters in the obscene comedy, Kroll's character (appropriately named Nick) struggles with his body image and all the mishaps that come with puberty.
"My character, Nick, on the show is a very late bloomer like me." Oh hello star said Jimmy Kimmel. "I didn't reach puberty, I didn't have pubes until I was 15 years old. That's not a joke."
As he continued: "Then, on the show, he has not reached puberty, so he still has a child's penis and is very insecure about his little penis. Then, in the writers' room, much is said about , & # 39; Let's talk about Nick's little dick & # 39; or & # 39; what's going on with Nick's penis in this episode? & # 39; And I say, & # 39; Guys, that is, I'm here and I'm Nick & # 39; "
But Kroll is not alone in recreating his high school memories for the show. There is a bit of truth for all the characters in the program, played by the main cast members. John mulaney, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen Y Jessi Klein.
As Kroll said from his castmates: "It's like a power."
The program also has a powerful list of guest stars. As the actor shared, "Kristen Wiig Jessi's vagina plays. Wanda sykes played the ghost of Harriet Tubman. Martin Short plays a Canadian dentist who struggles with his sexuality. "
Thandie NewtonY David Thewlis they also have guest places in the series, but Kroll's white whale is Howard Stern.
When asked if there are celebrities who rejected a role in the program, Kroll revealed: "The one I asked that I really always wanted to be on the show was Howard Stern."
He added: "I wrote you a letter about how much I want a hormonal monster to be on the show, because who is more hormonal monster than Howard Stern?"
As Kimmel asked about the handwritten request, "Was it like one of those letters like & # 39; hey, you're the reason I started talking about how small my penis was & # 39;".
Kroll replied hilariously: "He really did! Howard Stern paved the way for men to talk with small penises."
Then, heading straight for the camera, the star clarified an important point. "And to be clear, the United States," he said, "my penis is completely normal."
Thanks for the update.
