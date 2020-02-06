Nick Kroll has a totally average penis, in case you're wondering

Nick Krollhave a Big Mouth When it comes to talking about your body.

During an appearance on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Big Mouth creator, writer and star joked about being a late bloomer and how everything has been fictitious for his Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series.

%MINIFYHTML2a82069e24d0356d63fb6092a3735e2813% %MINIFYHTML2a82069e24d0356d63fb6092a3735e2814%

As with all the characters in the obscene comedy, Kroll's character (appropriately named Nick) struggles with his body image and all the mishaps that come with puberty.

%MINIFYHTML2a82069e24d0356d63fb6092a3735e2815% %MINIFYHTML2a82069e24d0356d63fb6092a3735e2816%

"My character, Nick, on the show is a very late bloomer like me." Oh hello star said Jimmy Kimmel. "I didn't reach puberty, I didn't have pubes until I was 15 years old. That's not a joke."

As he continued: "Then, on the show, he has not reached puberty, so he still has a child's penis and is very insecure about his little penis. Then, in the writers' room, much is said about , & # 39; Let's talk about Nick's little dick & # 39; or & # 39; what's going on with Nick's penis in this episode? & # 39; And I say, & # 39; Guys, that is, I'm here and I'm Nick & # 39; "