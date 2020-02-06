Nick Gordon death cause revealed

The cause of death of Nick Gordon, the ex boyfriend of the deceased pop icon Whitney Houstonlate daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been revealed.

%MINIFYHTML1bb22db791671ce1b2ff16f3db27969311% %MINIFYHTML1bb22db791671ce1b2ff16f3db27969312%

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, Gordon died of heroin toxicity. His form of death appears as accidental.

Nick died at age 30 on New Year's Day, just over three years after he was found responsible for the death of the singer's only son.

The document states that Gordon was found insensitive and in cardiac arrest. He was administered Narcan and hospitalized for seven hours before being pronounced dead.

"My heart hurts today after learning that my former client Nick Gordon died at the age of thirty," his lawyer told E! News of the time. "While I cannot speak of the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused to a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and they had immense potential. " "

Whitney had helped raise Nick, whom Bobbi Kristina often referred to as her "husband." In 2016, Nick was held liable for the death of the singer's daughter and was ordered to pay more than $ 36 million to his family after they filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against him.