Nick Gordon death cause revealed

Tiffany Rose / WireImage
The cause of death of Nick Gordon, the ex boyfriend of the deceased pop icon Whitney Houstonlate daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been revealed.
According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, Gordon died of heroin toxicity. His form of death appears as accidental.
Nick died at age 30 on New Year's Day, just over three years after he was found responsible for the death of the singer's only son.
The document states that Gordon was found insensitive and in cardiac arrest. He was administered Narcan and hospitalized for seven hours before being pronounced dead.
"My heart hurts today after learning that my former client Nick Gordon died at the age of thirty," his lawyer told E! News of the time. "While I cannot speak of the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused to a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and they had immense potential. " "
Whitney had helped raise Nick, whom Bobbi Kristina often referred to as her "husband." In 2016, Nick was held liable for the death of the singer's daughter and was ordered to pay more than $ 36 million to his family after they filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against him.
Bobbi Kristina died at age 22 in 2015 after being in a coma for six months since she was found upside down and unconscious in a bathtub in a Georgia house she shared with Nick. The causes of his death: lobular pneumonia, caused by hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and immersion in water combined with mixed drug intoxication.
Nick denied acting badly and was never charged with a crime related to his death. Bobbi Kristina's family won their civil case against him by default, after he did not appear for two hearings.
While she was in the hospital, he appeared in Dr. Phil and he opened up about the suffering of drug and alcohol addiction, as well as about his mental health. Then he underwent rehabilitation.
Whitney died at the age of 48 in 2012 after drowning in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills hotel, caused by a drug overdose and a heart condition.
Nick appeared in Dr. Phil again after the death of Bobbi Kristina and said Dr. Phil McGraw that after Whitney's death, they both started using drugs regularly and added: "It was unfortunate, but at that time it was the only way we knew how to deal with what had happened."
He also talked about his recovery.
"Rehabilitation was something I needed, and I am grateful to have had that opportunity," he said. "I was drinking a lot at the time because I couldn't deal with what was happening to Krissy. It broke me mentally. That's the lowest point of my life there."