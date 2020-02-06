Nick Cannon denies being homophobic despite despising Eminem for oral exchange between same-sex people

%MINIFYHTML9e948cf86004a5ec92972ae9e276d42b11% %MINIFYHTML9e948cf86004a5ec92972ae9e276d42b12%

The former host of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He dismisses the claims that he is homophobic after digging in the Slim Shady about an alleged oral exchange between same-sex people on a diss track.

Nick cannon He has insisted that he is not homophobic after referring to an oral exchange between people of the same sex in one of his tracks aimed at Eminem.

The meat began when Eminem, whose real name was Marshall Bruce Mathers III, pointed to Cannon and his ex-wife. Mariah Carey in the song "Lord Above" last year 2019, calling the radio host "whipped" and "castrated" among other insults.

Nick then released his answer in the form of melodies "The invitation", "Pray for him", "I used to look at you" and "Canceled: Invitation".

However, in "The Invitation," the star claimed that rapper Slim Shady let his driver practice oral sex, resulting in accusations of homophobia against Cannon.

But talking to DJ Vlad on his WorldStarHipHop video blog, Cannon insisted: "Some people said he was being homophobic. I thought: I'm not afraid of him being an idiot. There's nothing scary about that, if that is what you like. & # 39; "

"I thought: & # 39; Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the show muthaf ** ka & # 39;" he added.

Cannon continued to admit that part of the reason he continued his disagreement with Eminem is to stay in the spotlight.

"2008, I was angry," he said. "I was upset. I wanted to shout his a * s. 2019, I'm more sensible. I'm more polite and I'm more calculated. I have a new morning radio show that works great. I have a Hip Hop battle rap television show that it's working great. Ooh, let's use this. "

He continued: "I have a record label with artists that are signed. Everyone can get attention. Let's go ahead and get this. He got them fans. He got them stans. We're going to get this attention. We believe this conversation." I have a whole new group. of followers now because of this process. "