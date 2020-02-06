Nick Cannon accuses Eminem of putting Botox on his face "tighter"

WENN / FayesVision

When discussing the issue in a new interview with Vlad, the host of & # 39; Masked Singer & # 39; points out that rapper Slim Shady & # 39; doesn't look the same as before & # 39 ;.

Nick cannon has not finished attacking nemesis Eminem. "The masked singer"The host recently claimed that the secret of the young-looking rapper's face was botox.

In the last clip of the VLAD TV interview, Nick talked about the possibility of rapper Slim Shady turning to botox so he could age "gracefully."

He rapped on the accusations in his diss track "Pray for Him". "And seen in the United States as a drug addict (B *** h) / You'll never be a legend (Marshall) / Em & # 39 ;, you really should start looking at who is in the mirror / Look at all the damn & # 39; botox, b *** h, I know you're embarrassed, "hit the song.

In discussing the matter with Vlad, Nick noted: "Eminem does not look the same as before." He continued to reveal the supposed evidence: "The proof is in the pudding. It could be years of drug use. You know, we don't want to make fun of any of that. It seems like he's on the right track, but something continues. His shit is done every time stronger as the years go by. "

This came after Nick spoke about the alleged oral exchange between same-sex people he gave his driver, according to Eminem. He vehemently denied the claims, causing some to perceive him as homophobic, although he said that was not the case. "Some people said I was being homophobic. I thought: & # 39; I'm not afraid of being disgusting. There's nothing scary about that, if that's what you like & # 39;" he insisted.

"I thought: & # 39; Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the show muthaf ** ka & # 39;" he added.

Cannon continued to admit that part of the reason he continued his disagreement with Eminem is to stay in the spotlight. "I have a new morning radio program that is working very well. I have a Hip Hop battle rap television program that is working very well. Ooh, let's use this," he said.