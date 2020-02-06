New couple alert! Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly were seen leaving the club together

WENN / FayesVision

The singer of & # 39; Anyone & # 39; and the rapper of & # 39; Rap Devil & # 39; They cause dating rumors after they were supposedly heading to their Los Angeles condo, although in separate cars.

Demi lovato apparently she has moved, less than two months after leaving with her ex boyfriend Austin Wilson. The 27-year-old singer / actress has sparked dating rumors with Kelly machine gun After leaving the club.

On Wednesday, February 5, the two were seen leaving Soho House West Hollywood, a member-only club in Los Angeles, around 2 a.m. The Disney student seemed to be in a good mood, all smiles as she left the building with the 29-year-old rapper following her.

He looked effortlessly elegant in a completely black outfit consisting of a low-cut blouse, a blazer and leggings. She was holding a bag and wearing a pair of large earrings. The spitter "Wild Boy", meanwhile, became casual in a white T-shirt and black tight pants with a shoulder bag.

Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly were seen leaving the club together.

According to page six, which obtained photos of the rumored couple, the two got into separate cars, but headed to the same address, the Demi condominium. According to reports, the creator of hits "Rap Devil" mounted his convertible Aston Martin and followed the SUV of the "High School Musical" star to his apartment.

Demi hasn't been single for a long time, as she confirmed the end of her relationship with Austin Wilson in December 2019. She told her fans at the time: "Please, don't go after him. He's a good guy. A lot. better than what people see abroad just because it has many tattoos. " By insinuating that the decision to separate was mutual, he added, "the ruptures are difficult for both parties involved. Just stay nice and make prayers."

MGK, meanwhile, was recently linked to Miley Cyrus& # 39; sister Noah Cyrus after they were seen getting comfortable at the subsequent Republic Records Grammys party. Noah previously talked about the rapper after he starred in the music video for his song "I Think I & # 39; m OKAY".

When sharing photos from the video session, she wrote: "Bruhhh! I was speechless when you touched my new music and I will never forget how proud you showed me the songs for this album, making music that WILL LOVE YOU!" I'm so happy for you and so happy that your amazing album goes out to the world. You work great and it shows. You're a rock star … CONGRATSCOLSONNNNN @machinegunkelly hotel diablo out noooow wait for them to listen to our song ".