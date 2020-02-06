Netflix explores the mystery of babies with the new documentary series

Netflix
You haven't seen babies like this before.
After facing dogs, cheerleading, makeovers and lots of food shows, Netflix has focused on children and E! News has its first look at the aptly titled Babies.
"Babies are the supreme mystery," says a voiceover in the trailer, below. "They are much more complex than we think."
The new documentary series follows 15 international families that were filmed over the course of a year (the documentary series itself was filmed over the course of three years). The series explores everything related to, well, babies, from defenseless newborns to independent children.
"This series shows an incredible and innovative science that reveals the advances in development that babies go through in the first year of life while capturing the personal and emotional journey of the family in general." Jane Root, executive producer of Babies and founder and CEO of Nutopia.
"For many of the team's parents, both in front and behind the camera, this has been one of the rewarding and insightful projects to be part of," Root concluded.
The program incorporates scientific research, as well as scientists who share their personal journeys of discovery in the child's mind. The program explores the main developmental milestones, from the first bond a baby shares with his parents to feeding, sleeping through the night, crawling, talking and the first steps.
The characteristics of the series. Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst and their study on the importance of naps for learning; Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, and its work linking iron and other micronutrients to the memories that babies make; Teacher Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and their discovery that the increase in binding hormone that occurs in new mothers can also occur in men; and teacher Susan Lynch, University of California, San Francisco, who discovered that babies living with dogs and cats are better protected against the development of asthma and allergies.
Nutopia Production is behind Babies for Netflix Recent Nutopia credits include The last tsars for Netflix, A strange rock for National Geographic and PBS & # 39; s How do we get now.
Babies falls on Friday, February 21 on Netflix.