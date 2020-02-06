Netflix explores the mystery of babies with the new documentary series

You haven't seen babies like this before.

%MINIFYHTML22ef67813bde38f1c7990e131db0e68d13% %MINIFYHTML22ef67813bde38f1c7990e131db0e68d14%

After facing dogs, cheerleading, makeovers and lots of food shows, Netflix has focused on children and E! News has its first look at the aptly titled Babies.

%MINIFYHTML22ef67813bde38f1c7990e131db0e68d15% %MINIFYHTML22ef67813bde38f1c7990e131db0e68d16%

"Babies are the supreme mystery," says a voiceover in the trailer, below. "They are much more complex than we think."

The new documentary series follows 15 international families that were filmed over the course of a year (the documentary series itself was filmed over the course of three years). The series explores everything related to, well, babies, from defenseless newborns to independent children.

"This series shows an incredible and innovative science that reveals the advances in development that babies go through in the first year of life while capturing the personal and emotional journey of the family in general." Jane Root, executive producer of Babies and founder and CEO of Nutopia.