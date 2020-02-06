NeNe Leakes gets excited about Lisa Bloom, who is now part of her team: fans are scared that she is suing RHOA

NeNe Leakes sprouted over Lisa Bloom in her social media account. She only told her fans that she became part of her team. You can check the NeNe message below.

‘Happy now I have @lisabloomesq on my team! I was silent for a long time and collected information along the way. Now I'm going to make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence to go here👉🏾 (protected email) ’NeNe captioned its post.

A follower said: "He removed RHOA from his biography (I'm not sure if he was there before, but he's gone)" I love Nene. "

Fans began to freak out in the comments by thinking that NeNe could be suing RHOA: ‘Who are you suing? RHOA? If it is so good "for you because I will never see if you are gone,quot;.

Someone else wrote: "You already lost with her on your team, I'm afraid of your defense with this horrible lawyer."

A follower said, "Be careful, she backed Weinstein for a long time," and someone else posted this: "Omg? She's the,quot; typical "lawyer for a drama-type lawyer. She's a joke! No one takes her in. seriously. Should this be a television show? "

One commenter posted: "If I forget how unfairly you have been treated, I can ONLY imagine how you feel. Get them!" And another of NeNe's fans said: "The same lawyer who was trying to help Weinstein. Good one. ms. Leaks Do your research. & # 39;

One commenter disagrees with NeNe working with Lisa: ‘Nene, this is a horrible decision. Shoot @lisabloomesq immediately. She represents the opposite of what you do and is against women. Very disappointed to see this. Do better. Educate yourself. This is embarrassing. @neneleakes. "

In other news, NeNe was recently in the spotlight because of his Super Bowl outfit.

Ad

NeNe shared more photos from last weekend, and you can see one of his outfits better. This time, fans didn't approve and said he didn't dress properly.



Post views:

0 0