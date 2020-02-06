Nelly participated in an argument while playing at the Connecticut casino

%MINIFYHTML99924d4b7b4d8f9547cb8635ee57361011% %MINIFYHTML99924d4b7b4d8f9547cb8635ee57361012%

Nelly He apparently did not have a pleasant visit in Connecticut. The rapper was caught on camera in an epic tirade while playing at the city's Mohegan Sun casino.

In a video obtained by TMZ, he was seen arguing with other players and an employee. It seemed that the "Country Grammar" star complained about the situation while playing at a Texas Holdem table.

A source told the media that the 45-year-old Grammy winner faced another player who, according to him, did not know how to play, which caused a shouting match between the two. "He's talking about his balls because I said: & # 39; You don't know how to play & # 39; and you said & # 39; you understand me & # 39;. So I'm wrong? Nelly is heard asking the employee.

"I didn't hear any of this," the pit boss responded to Nelly. "I'm telling you what he said," Nelly said, to which the employee told him to "calm down." The supervisor could be heard telling the hip-hop entrepreneur: "Just stop. Is it okay? Enough is enough."

That irritated Nelly even more when she said, "I expected you to be on his side," apparently accused of the racism employee. Meanwhile, the other player decided to walk away, saying, "I'm ready to go. I don't want to be at this table anymore. I don't want to play my hand anymore."

While the man was walking, he told Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes, to "go crazy." Responding, Nelly said: "Take my nuts, brother."

In related news, Nelly was recently added to the list of grandstand acts at the Kansas State Fair. The spitter "Ride Wit Me" is ready to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at the Kansas State Fair stand. In the meantime, "Factor X"contestant Willie Jones will serve as his opening act.