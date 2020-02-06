NBA trade deadline tracker: latest rumors, news, updates on the 2020 deadline

The NBA trade rumor factory lacks stellar power, but some sideline movements could affect the 2020 playoff race.

We have already seen the Rockets catch Robert Covington in a massive four-team deal, and the Heat are prepared to acquire Andre Iguodala for the final leg of the season. With only a few hours before 3 p.m. Thursday ET exchange deadline, contestants will feel the pressure to update their lists and increase their title possibilities.

How many exchanges will be completed? Could a big name suddenly hit the open market? Can anyone give Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN another cup of coffee?

The tracker on the day of the Sporting News deadline will have all the commercial talk he can handle. Follow next …

Latest NBA trade rumors, news, updates on the day of the deadline

(All Eastern Times)

7:30 am. Although Andre Iguodala's exchange was reported Wednesday night, it has not yet been made official. The Heat is trying to expand the deal and add Thunder striker Danilo Gallinari. Hope the talks continue on Thursday morning.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would give the Heat to both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, according to ESPN league sources. The talks are ongoing and could be extended until Thursday, sources said. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020