NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, television channel and lists for the Team LeBron vs. selection program. Team Giannis

We know the captains, starters and reservations. Now is the time of the 2020 NBA Star Draft.
Before the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the NBA will make its third Star Draft after last year's battle between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players once again dominated the fan vote in their respective conferences, giving the United Center crowd a rematch between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.
So how exactly does this work? Here are all the details you need to know before the NBA 2020 Star Draft, including how to watch it live on television and broadcast online, as well as complete groups of players for the Eastern and Western Conferences.
NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fan voting
What time is the NBA 2020 Star Draft?
- Date: Thursday, February 6
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6.
How to watch, live broadcast 2020 NBA All-Star Draft
- Television channel: TNT
- Live broadcast: See TNT
The 2020 NBA Star Draft selections will be revealed live on TNT. The "NBA All-Star Draft Show,quot; will precede the usual pranks of "NBA on TNT,quot;. You can also stream the transmission through the Watch TNT application.
How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?
Each team will have 12 players. James and Antetokounmpo can write their lists regardless of conference membership.
The LeBron team has the general selection number 1 for the start group (first round), and the Giannis team selects first for the reserve group (second round). Team LeBron and Team Giannis will alternate selections in each round.
Groups of NBA All-Star 2020 players
Start group of the Western Conference
|Name
|Equipment
|Star selection
|Lebron James*
|Lakers
|16
|James harden
|Rocket
|8th
|Luka Doncic
|Mavericks
|First
|Kawhi Leonard
|Scissors
|4th
|Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|7th
Western Conference Reserve Pool
|Name
|Equipment
|Star selection
|Russell Westbrook
|Rocket
|Nineth
|Damian Lillard
|Trail Blazers
|5th
|Donovan Mitchell
|Jazz
|First
|Chris Paul
|Thunder
|10
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|First
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|2nd
|Rudy Gobert
|Jazz
|First
Start Group of the Eastern Conference
|Name
|Equipment
|Star selection
|Giannis Antetokounmpo *
|Dollars
|4th
|Kemba walker
|Celts
|4th
|Bring young
|Hawks
|First
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|First
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|3rd
Eastern Conference Reserve
|Name
|Equipment
|Star selection
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|2nd
|Kyle Lowry
|Raptors
|6th
|Khris Middleton
|Dollars
|2nd
|Jimmy Butler
|Hot
|5th
|Jayson Tatum
|Celts
|First
|Bam Adebayo
|Hot
|First
|Domantas Sabonis
|Pacers
|First
*Team captain