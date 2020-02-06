NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, television channel and lists for the Team LeBron vs. selection program. Team Giannis

We know the captains, starters and reservations. Now is the time of the 2020 NBA Star Draft.

%MINIFYHTML1de02c34e930a3658d55d59d66247a2611% %MINIFYHTML1de02c34e930a3658d55d59d66247a2612%

Before the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the NBA will make its third Star Draft after last year's battle between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players once again dominated the fan vote in their respective conferences, giving the United Center crowd a rematch between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

So how exactly does this work? Here are all the details you need to know before the NBA 2020 Star Draft, including how to watch it live on television and broadcast online, as well as complete groups of players for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fan voting

What time is the NBA 2020 Star Draft?

Date: Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 6 Time: 7 p.m. ET

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6.

How to watch, live broadcast 2020 NBA All-Star Draft

Television channel: TNT

TNT Live broadcast: See TNT

The 2020 NBA Star Draft selections will be revealed live on TNT. The "NBA All-Star Draft Show,quot; will precede the usual pranks of "NBA on TNT,quot;. You can also stream the transmission through the Watch TNT application.

How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?

Each team will have 12 players. James and Antetokounmpo can write their lists regardless of conference membership.

The LeBron team has the general selection number 1 for the start group (first round), and the Giannis team selects first for the reserve group (second round). Team LeBron and Team Giannis will alternate selections in each round.

Groups of NBA All-Star 2020 players

Start group of the Western Conference

Name Equipment Star selection Lebron James* Lakers 16 James harden Rocket 8th Luka Doncic Mavericks First Kawhi Leonard Scissors 4th Anthony Davis Lakers 7th

Western Conference Reserve Pool

Name Equipment Star selection Russell Westbrook Rocket Nineth Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 5th Donovan Mitchell Jazz First Chris Paul Thunder 10 Brandon Ingram Pelicans First Nikola Jokic Nuggets 2nd Rudy Gobert Jazz First

Start Group of the Eastern Conference

Name Equipment Star selection Giannis Antetokounmpo * Dollars 4th Kemba walker Celts 4th Bring young Hawks First Pascal Siakam Raptors First Joel Embiid 76ers 3rd

Eastern Conference Reserve

Name Equipment Star selection Ben Simmons 76ers 2nd Kyle Lowry Raptors 6th Khris Middleton Dollars 2nd Jimmy Butler Hot 5th Jayson Tatum Celts First Bam Adebayo Hot First Domantas Sabonis Pacers First

*Team captain

Watch last year's NBA All-Star Draft